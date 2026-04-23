‘I Ate Jhalmuri, TMC Felt The Spice’: From Snack To Slugfest - PM Modi Slams TMC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi claims his 'jhalmuri' stop shocked TMC.

He accused TMC of sheltering infiltrators, promoting 'jungle raj'.

Modi assured Matua, Namashudra communities of CAA citizenship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying his recent ‘jhalmuri’ stop had delivered a “thunderous shock” to the party.

Addressing a public meeting in Krishnanagar during the first phase of polling, Modi said, “Jhalmuri maine khayi, lekin jhal TMC ko lagi hai. [I ate the jhal muri, but the spice hit TMC]”.

He added that there was significant anger among people against the TMC and its leaders, claiming that in some states, the party would not win a single seat.

Attack On TMC, Call For NDA Government

The Prime Minister accused the TMC of sheltering “infiltrators” and promoting “maha jungle raj,” urging voters to back the BJP-led NDA.

“You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhalmuri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC,” he said.

Citizenship Assurance Under CAA

PM Modi also assured the Matua and Namashudra communities of citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) if the BJP comes to power.

“I have come to give a guarantee that the Matua community, the Namashudra community, and refugee families do not need to fear the TMC. No one will be able to harm you. Whoever has come to India seeking refuge and dignity, Modi stands with them. Once the government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under the CAA will be accelerated. You will receive every right and benefit that every Indian citizen is entitled to. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said.

‘Jhalmuri Break’ Video Sparks Political Row

The remarks come days after Modi’s “jhalmuri break” during a campaign stop in Jhargram drew widespread attention.

In the video, the Prime Minister is seen asking a street vendor, “Bhai, hame apna Jhalmuri khilao (Brother, please treat me with your Jhalmuri),” before interacting with him and asking the price of the snack.

Sharing the clip on X, Modi wrote, “Jhalmuri Break in Jhargram!” The video garnered 100 million (10 crore) views on Instagram, with a similar number reported on Facebook.

Mamata Banerjee Calls Episode ‘Scripted’

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee questioned the spontaneity of the episode, alleging it was staged.

“How were cameras present when he made the ‘unscheduled’ stop? The entire episode was scripted," she said at an election rally in the Murarai Assembly constituency on April 20.