Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection‘I Ate Jhalmuri, TMC Felt The Spice’: From Snack To Slugfest - PM Modi Slams TMC

‘I Ate Jhalmuri, TMC Felt The Spice’: From Snack To Slugfest - PM Modi Slams TMC

Sharing the clip on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Jhalmuri Break in Jhargram!” The video garnered 100 million (10 crore) views on Instagram, with a similar number reported on Facebook.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi claims his 'jhalmuri' stop shocked TMC.
  • He accused TMC of sheltering infiltrators, promoting 'jungle raj'.
  • Modi assured Matua, Namashudra communities of CAA citizenship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying his recent ‘jhalmuri’ stop had delivered a “thunderous shock” to the party.

Addressing a public meeting in Krishnanagar during the first phase of polling, Modi said, “Jhalmuri maine khayi, lekin jhal TMC ko lagi hai. [I ate the jhal muri, but the spice hit TMC]”.

He added that there was significant anger among people against the TMC and its leaders, claiming that in some states, the party would not win a single seat.

Attack On TMC, Call For NDA Government

The Prime Minister accused the TMC of sheltering “infiltrators” and promoting “maha jungle raj,” urging voters to back the BJP-led NDA.

“You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhalmuri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC,” he said.

Citizenship Assurance Under CAA

PM Modi also assured the Matua and Namashudra communities of citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) if the BJP comes to power.

“I have come to give a guarantee that the Matua community, the Namashudra community, and refugee families do not need to fear the TMC. No one will be able to harm you. Whoever has come to India seeking refuge and dignity, Modi stands with them. Once the government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under the CAA will be accelerated. You will receive every right and benefit that every Indian citizen is entitled to. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said.

‘Jhalmuri Break’ Video Sparks Political Row

The remarks come days after Modi’s “jhalmuri break” during a campaign stop in Jhargram drew widespread attention.

In the video, the Prime Minister is seen asking a street vendor, “Bhai, hame apna Jhalmuri khilao (Brother, please treat me with your Jhalmuri),” before interacting with him and asking the price of the snack.

Sharing the clip on X, Modi wrote, “Jhalmuri Break in Jhargram!” The video garnered 100 million (10 crore) views on Instagram, with a similar number reported on Facebook.

Mamata Banerjee Calls Episode ‘Scripted’

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee questioned the spontaneity of the episode, alleging it was staged.

“How were cameras present when he made the ‘unscheduled’ stop? The entire episode was scripted," she said at an election rally in the Murarai Assembly constituency on April 20.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Prime Minister Modi say about his 'jhalmuri' stop?

Prime Minister Modi stated that his 'jhalmuri' stop delivered a 'thunderous shock' to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), implying the snack's spice metaphorically affected them.

What accusations did PM Modi make against the TMC?

Modi accused the TMC of sheltering 'infiltrators' and promoting 'maha jungle raj'. He also claimed the party might not win any seats in some states.

What assurance did PM Modi give to the Matua and Namashudra communities?

He assured them of citizenship under the CAA if the BJP comes to power, stating they would receive all rights and benefits entitled to Indian citizens.

How did Mamata Banerjee react to the 'jhalmuri break' video?

Mamata Banerjee called the 'jhalmuri break' episode 'scripted', questioning the presence of cameras for an 'unscheduled' stop.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi Jhargram PM Narendra Modi West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner JHALMURI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
‘I Ate Jhalmuri, TMC Felt The Spice’: From Snack To Slugfest - PM Modi Slams TMC
‘I Ate Jhalmuri, TMC Felt The Spice’: From Snack To Slugfest - PM Modi Slams TMC
Election
Assembly Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Bengal Records 78.77% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Tamil Nadu At 70.00%
Bengal Records 78.77% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Tamil Nadu At 70.00%
Election
Tamil Nadu Elections: Students Build Robot To Spread Voter Awareness On Poll Day
Tamil Nadu Elections: Students Build Robot To Spread Voter Awareness On Poll Day
Election
Tamil Nadu Election: Robots In Traditional Attire Welcome Voters Across Polling Booths
Tamil Nadu Election: Robots In Traditional Attire Welcome Voters Across Polling Booths
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget