Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionFalta Repoll Results: BJP Leading By Over 69,000 Votes After 15 Rounds Of Counting

Falta Repoll Results: BJP Leading By Over 69,000 Votes After 15 Rounds Of Counting

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda surged ahead in the Falta Assembly constituency repoll in West Bengal, opening a lead of over 69,000 votes after 15 rounds of counting.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 May 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) BJP’s Debangshu Panda was leading by a massive margin of more than 69,000 votes over his nearest CPI(M) rival after 15 rounds of counting on Sunday in the repoll to West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission.

After 15 of the 21 counting rounds, Panda bagged 1,03,089 votes, establishing a lead of 69,673 votes over CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who polled 33,416 votes.

Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla was placed third with 9,089 votes.

Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, who had announced two days before the repoll that he would not contest, trailed in the fourth place with 5,134 votes.

Khan had said he stepped aside in Falta's interest, and cited Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's promise of a special development package as a factor behind his decision.

The TMC, however, quickly distanced itself from Khan's move, calling it his "personal decision".

Counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements, an EC official said.

The repoll in all 285 booths of the constituency in South 24 Parganas district was conducted on May 21, after polling held on April 29 was countermanded following allegations of EVM tampering and other irregularities.

The repoll saw more than 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors turning up to vote. The Commission had significantly stepped up security arrangements, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency to ensure smooth voting.

The total electorate in the constituency comprises 1,21,300 men, 1,15,135 women and nine third-gender individuals.

Tension had gripped the constituency after complaints surfaced during the April 29 polling over alleged use of perfume-like substances and adhesive tapes on EVMs at multiple booths.

Subsequent scrutiny also revealed alleged attempts to tamper with footage captured by web cameras installed at several polling stations, raising questions over the role of booth-level officers, presiding officers, polling personnel and election observers.

Following its findings, the EC ordered repolling in all booths of the constituency. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 24 May 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP WEst Bengal Falta Repoll Results
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Falta Repoll Results: BJP Leading By Over 69,000 Votes After 15 Rounds Of Counting
Falta Repoll Results: BJP Leading By Over 69,000 Votes After 15 Rounds Of Counting
Election
West Bengal: Counting Underway For Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security
West Bengal: Counting Underway For Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security
Election
Falta Repoll Begins Under Massive Security Cover; TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Opts Out
Falta Repoll Begins Under Massive Security Cover; TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Opts Out
Election
SC Extends Deadline For Bengaluru Civic Polls Till August 31
SC Extends Deadline For Bengaluru Civic Polls Till August 31
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget