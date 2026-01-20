BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that phones of councillors from both parties were being tapped amid the ongoing tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena over the Mumbai mayoral post. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Raut claimed that newly elected BJP councillors and Shiv Sena councillors who have been shifted to luxury hotels were under surveillance. He further alleged that BJP workers were monitoring the movements of corporators, including those belonging to their own party. Raut also claimed that the decision on the Mumbai mayor was being taken in Delhi, calling it an insult to Maharashtra.

BJP Denies Claims, Stakes Control

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, he said the BJP was closely tracking every corporator and even tapping the phones of its own councillors. The BJP strongly rejected the allegations, saying the party does not operate in such a manner and has full faith in its councillors. Amid the political standoff, Raut met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday, fuelling political speculation. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance has ended the Thackeray family’s nearly three-decade dominance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party

In the BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena won 29 seats, taking the Mahayuti alliance’s tally to 118, four seats above the majority mark of 114. Following the results, Shiv Sena relocated its councillors to a luxury hotel, citing an orientation programme. Responding to Raut’s claims, BJP councillor Navnath Ban said, “We don’t need phone tapping. Sanjay Raut should explain who tapped the phones of Eknath Shinde and Uday Samant when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power.”