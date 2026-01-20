Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors

BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors

Sanjay Raut alleges phone tapping amid BJP–Shiv Sena tussle over Mumbai mayor post. The BJP strongly rejected the allegations, saying the party does not operate in such a manner

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that phones of councillors from both parties were being tapped amid the ongoing tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena over the Mumbai mayoral post. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Raut claimed that newly elected BJP councillors and Shiv Sena councillors who have been shifted to luxury hotels were under surveillance. He further alleged that BJP workers were monitoring the movements of corporators, including those belonging to their own party. Raut also claimed that the decision on the Mumbai mayor was being taken in Delhi, calling it an insult to Maharashtra. 

BJP Denies Claims, Stakes Control

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, he said the BJP was closely tracking every corporator and even tapping the phones of its own councillors. The BJP strongly rejected the allegations, saying the party does not operate in such a manner and has full faith in its councillors. Amid the political standoff, Raut met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday, fuelling political speculation. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance has ended the Thackeray family’s nearly three-decade dominance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 

BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party

In the BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena won 29 seats, taking the Mahayuti alliance’s tally to 118, four seats above the majority mark of 114. Following the results, Shiv Sena relocated its councillors to a luxury hotel, citing an orientation programme. Responding to Raut’s claims, BJP councillor Navnath Ban said, “We don’t need phone tapping. Sanjay Raut should explain who tapped the phones of Eknath Shinde and Uday Samant when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power.”

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations has Sanjay Raut made regarding the Mumbai mayoral post tussle?

Sanjay Raut alleged that phones of councillors from both parties are being tapped. He also claimed that newly elected BJP and Shiv Sena councillors are under surveillance.

According to Sanjay Raut, who is monitoring the movements of corporators?

Raut alleged that BJP workers are monitoring the movements of corporators, including those from their own party. He also stated that the BJP is closely tracking every corporator.

What is Sanjay Raut's stance on the decision-making for the Mumbai mayor?

Raut claimed that the decision for the Mumbai mayor is being made in Delhi, which he called an insult to Maharashtra. He also accused the BJP of tapping phones.

How has the BJP responded to Sanjay Raut's allegations?

The BJP has strongly rejected the allegations, stating that the party does not operate in such a manner and has full faith in its councillors. They also questioned Raut about previous phone tapping incidents.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Sanjay Raut Devendra Fadnavis BJP Eknath SHinde
