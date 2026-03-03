Blast Near US Embassy In Riyadh After Drone Strike; Shelter-in-Place Issued Across Saudi Cities

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldBlast Near US Embassy In Riyadh After Drone Strike; Shelter-in-Place Issued Across Saudi Cities

The US issued shelter-in-place advisories for citizens in Saudi Arabia. This escalation follows Iranian attacks and Israeli military action.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A loud explosion rocked Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter as thick black smoke billowed into the sky above the US Embassy, marking the latest escalation in a widening regional conflict.

Witnesses told Reuters they saw plumes of dark smoke rising over the area, which houses numerous foreign missions in the Saudi capital. The incident follows Iranian attacks launched in response to Israeli military action, further intensifying tensions across the Middle East.

Drone Strike Sparks Fire

According to a Saudi defence ministry spokesperson, two drones targeted the US Embassy compound in Riyadh. The strike triggered what officials described as a “limited fire” and caused minor material damage to the building.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia subsequently issued a shelter-in-place advisory for American citizens in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran. In its notification, the embassy urged residents to remain indoors and said it was restricting non-essential travel to military installations in the region.

The attack comes just a day after the US Embassy in Kuwait compound was struck, underscoring the vulnerability of American diplomatic missions as hostilities widen.

Conflict Shows No Sign of Easing

With no immediate sign of de-escalation, US President Donald Trump indicated that military operations could continue for four to five weeks. He added, however, that he was prepared “to go far longer than that” if necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the US Embassy in Riyadh?

Two drones targeted the US Embassy compound in Riyadh, causing a limited fire and minor material damage to the building.

What is the reason behind this escalation?

The incident follows Iranian attacks launched in response to Israeli military action, intensifying regional tensions.

What advisory did the US Embassy issue?

The embassy issued a shelter-in-place advisory for American citizens in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran, urging them to stay indoors.

How long might US military operations continue?

US President Donald Trump indicated that operations could last four to five weeks, or longer if necessary.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 06:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Conflict Israel Iran War
