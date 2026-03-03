3 Indians Dead After Iranian Strikes Off Oman; 20 Injured Across Region

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least three Indian seafarers have been killed and nearly 20 others injured after Iranian strikes hit multiple merchant vessels operating off the coast of Oman, according to sources familiar with the developments. The incidents mark a serious escalation in maritime insecurity in the region, raising fresh concerns over the safety of Indian nationals working in West Asian waters.



Fatal Strike On MKD Vyom Off Muscat



One of the vessels hit was the Marshall Islands-flagged MKD Vyom, which came under attack about 52 nautical miles from Muscat. Reports indicate that a drone boat struck the ship, triggering a blaze and an explosion in the engine room, as per Hindustan Times. Omani authorities confirmed that one Indian sailor lost his life in the incident.



The Indian Embassy in Oman acknowledged the casualty and stated it was coordinating with local authorities to facilitate arrangements for those affected, including repatriation procedures. The explosion caused significant damage to the vessel’s engine section, intensifying concerns over the vulnerability of commercial ships navigating through the region.



Deadly Assault On Oil Tanker Skylight



In a separate attack near Oman’s Musandam peninsula, the Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight was targeted over the weekend. Two Indian nationals serving aboard the tanker were killed. Three other Indian crew members sustained injuries. Of the 21 crew members on the Skylight, 16 were Indian citizens. The vessel was reportedly carrying a mixed crew that included Indian and Iranian seafarers at the time of the strike. The incident underscores mounting dangers faced by Indian maritime workers employed on vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, particularly those sailing under foreign flags, reported The Hindu.



Rising Toll Across West Asia



Another Indian sailor suffered critical injuries in an assault on the vessel LCT Alyh. In total, nearly 20 Indian nationals have been injured in Iranian strikes across West Asia, including approximately 13 in the United Arab Emirates. Sources indicated that most of the injured sustained minor wounds and are now out of danger. The attacks come amid heightened tensions in the region. Since the latest escalation began, three ships have reportedly been targeted. Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed dramatically, with vessel movement coming to a halt on March 1, 2026, despite 60 to 70 ships having transited the route just a day earlier.