Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Claims Celebrations After Khamenei’s Death, Poll Shows Americans Not Happy With Iran War

Trump Claims Celebrations After Khamenei’s Death, Poll Shows Americans Not Happy With Iran War

The polling stands in stark contrast to the President’s own language. Trump declared that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead, branding him “wretched and vile” and blaming him for the deaths of Americans.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 01:54 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Only one in four Americans approve of the US strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, underscoring a sharp divide between public opinion and President Donald Trump’s forceful rhetoric. While Trump has portrayed the operation as decisive and widely welcomed, even inside Iran, the survey suggests significant domestic unease. Nearly half of respondents said they believe the President is too willing to use military force, raising fresh questions about the political cost of escalation.

Public Unease

The Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,282 US adults found that just 27 per cent approve of the strikes, while 43 per cent oppose them. Support is heavily polarised along party lines: a majority of Republicans back the action, but only a small fraction of Democrats do. Notably, around one in four Republicans said they believe Trump is too ready to deploy military force to advance US interests.

Poll Courtesy: Reuters
Poll Courtesy: Reuters

The findings point to a country wary of another prolonged overseas conflict, particularly one that risks wider regional escalation.

Triumphant Rhetoric

The polling stands in stark contrast to the President’s own language. Trump declared that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead, branding him “wretched and vile” and blaming him for the deaths of “hundreds and even thousands of Americans”. He claimed that crowds across Iran were celebrating the news and asserted that the country’s entire military command had been eliminated.

According to Trump, senior Iranian figures are now seeking immunity, “calling by the thousands” in an effort to surrender.

The gap between that confident portrayal and the cautious mood reflected in polling data highlights a familiar tension in American politics: decisive executive action abroad does not automatically translate into unified support at home.

With hostilities continuing and regional tensions mounting, the durability of public backing may prove as consequential as developments on the battlefield.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 01:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Iran War Iran Israel War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Claims Celebrations After Khamenei’s Death, Poll Shows Americans Not Happy With Iran War
Trump Claims Celebrations After Khamenei’s Death, Poll Shows Americans Not Happy With Iran War
World
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Trump Warns Nuclear-Armed Iran Would Be ‘Dire Threat’ To Americans
Iran-Israel War Live: Trump Warns Nuclear-Armed Iran Would Be ‘Dire Threat’ To Americans
World
How Long Will The Iran-Israel War Last? Three Likely Scenarios Explained
How Long Will The Iran-Israel War Last? Three Likely Scenarios Explained
World
Starmer Warns Iran’s Retaliation Growing More Reckless & Dangerous After Khamenei's Killing
Starmer Warns Iran’s Retaliation Growing More Reckless & Dangerous After Khamenei's Killing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget