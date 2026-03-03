Parts Of UP To Receive Rain On Holi, Check IMD Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







UP News: Even as temperatures continue to rise sharply across Uttar Pradesh ahead of Holi, the weather department has forecast the possibility of light rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh during the festival due to an approaching western disturbance. While most of the state is witnessing clear skies and strong sunshine, the change in weather could bring brief relief to a few districts.

At present, temperatures across large parts of Uttar Pradesh are running 4–6 degrees Celsius above normal. Clear skies and intense sunlight are making the heat more noticeable during the day. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry across the state on Tuesday, March 3, with strong north-westerly winds blowing at speeds of 25–35 kmph in both western and eastern regions.

Because of persistent sunshine, districts such as Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi are likely to see a further rise in daytime temperatures. The department said there will be little change in overall weather conditions over the next few days, with dry weather and brisk surface winds continuing until March 5.

UP Districts To See Rain On Holi

However, a fresh western disturbance becoming active over the Himalayan region from March 4 is expected to impact eastern Uttar Pradesh around Holi. As a result, light rainfall is likely at isolated places in districts including Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh and Mirzapur. This may lead to a slight dip of 1–2 degrees Celsius in temperatures in these areas.

The weather office added that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next three days, after which a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius is expected. Minimum temperatures are also likely to remain steady initially before increasing gradually in the coming days.