Yes, light rain is forecast in isolated parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including districts like Gorakhpur and Ghazipur, due to an approaching western disturbance.
Parts Of UP To Receive Rain On Holi, Check IMD Forecast
A fresh western disturbance becoming active over the Himalayan region from March 4 is expected to impact eastern Uttar Pradesh around Holi.
UP News: Even as temperatures continue to rise sharply across Uttar Pradesh ahead of Holi, the weather department has forecast the possibility of light rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh during the festival due to an approaching western disturbance. While most of the state is witnessing clear skies and strong sunshine, the change in weather could bring brief relief to a few districts.
At present, temperatures across large parts of Uttar Pradesh are running 4–6 degrees Celsius above normal. Clear skies and intense sunlight are making the heat more noticeable during the day. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry across the state on Tuesday, March 3, with strong north-westerly winds blowing at speeds of 25–35 kmph in both western and eastern regions.
Because of persistent sunshine, districts such as Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi are likely to see a further rise in daytime temperatures. The department said there will be little change in overall weather conditions over the next few days, with dry weather and brisk surface winds continuing until March 5.
UP Districts To See Rain On Holi
However, a fresh western disturbance becoming active over the Himalayan region from March 4 is expected to impact eastern Uttar Pradesh around Holi. As a result, light rainfall is likely at isolated places in districts including Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh and Mirzapur. This may lead to a slight dip of 1–2 degrees Celsius in temperatures in these areas.
The weather office added that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next three days, after which a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius is expected. Minimum temperatures are also likely to remain steady initially before increasing gradually in the coming days.
Related Video
Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Frequently Asked Questions
Will it rain in Uttar Pradesh during Holi?
What are the current temperature trends in Uttar Pradesh?
Temperatures across Uttar Pradesh are currently 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal, with clear skies and strong sunshine contributing to the heat.
When is dry weather expected to continue in Uttar Pradesh?
Dry weather and brisk surface winds are expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh until March 5.
Could the Holi rainfall offer any temperature relief?
Yes, the light rainfall expected in some eastern districts may lead to a slight dip of 1-2 degrees Celsius in temperatures in those areas.