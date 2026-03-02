Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India To Host Afghanistan For Historic First Bilateral ODI Series In June 2026

India To Host Afghanistan For Historic First Bilateral ODI Series In June 2026

India set to host Afghanistan for a historic first-ever bilateral One Day International series in June 2026, preceded by a one-off Test in New Chandigarh.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
India vs Afghanistan Bilateral Series: As the buzz around the T20 World Cup 2026 continues, another significant development has caught the attention of Indian cricket fans. After the conclusion of IPL 2026, Team India will shift focus to a fresh home assignment in June, a multi-format series against Afghanistan national cricket team. The tour promises to be historic and meaningful for both sides. With history on the line and preparations for the future underway, the India-Afghanistan series in June promises to be more than just another home assignment.

First-Ever Bilateral IND vs AFG ODI Series

Although India and Afghanistan have crossed paths in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup, they have never contested a bilateral ODI series. That changes in June 2026, when the two nations are set to play a three-match ODI series for the first time. The landmark contest adds a new chapter to their growing cricketing rivalry.

IND vs AFG 1st ODI: June 14, 2026 - Dharamsala

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: June 17, 2026 - Lucknow

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: June 20, 2026 - Chennai

The series could also witness the comeback of seasoned campaigners such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, though the official squad announcement is still awaited. Selectors are likely to finalise the team after IPL 2026 concludes.

One-Off Test To Kick Off The Tour

The tour will begin with a solitary Test match in New Chandigarh, scheduled from June 6 to June 10.

This will be just the second Test meeting between India national cricket team and Afghanistan. Their only previous red-ball encounter came in 2018, a match that was historic as it marked Afghanistan’s debut in Test cricket.

The upcoming Test match offers Afghanistan another opportunity to measure their progress in the longest format of the game, while India will look to assert dominance at home.

Frequently Asked Questions

What series will India play after IPL 2026?

After IPL 2026 concludes, India will host Afghanistan for a multi-format bilateral series in June.

When is the first-ever bilateral ODI series between India and Afghanistan?

The first-ever three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan will take place in June 2026, with matches on June 14, 17, and 20.

Where and when will the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan be played?

The one-off Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, marking the second Test encounter between the two teams.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs Afghanistan ROHIT SHARMA IND VS AFG
