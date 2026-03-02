Holi Alert: Delhi Metro Trains To Be Delayed On March 4; Check DMRC Notice

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Holi Alert: Delhi Metro Services To Be Hit On March 4, DMRC Issues Important Update-Check Details

Delhi Metro News: On March 4, the day of Holi, all Delhi Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, will remain closed until 2:30 PM. Services will resume from terminal stations thereafter.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 09:08 PM (IST)

Delhi Metro train services will commence at 2:30 PM on 4 March 2026 (Wednesday) on account of Holi. Services will remain suspended across all lines, including the Airport Express Line, until 2:30 PM.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), trains will start operating from terminal stations at 2:30 PM and will run as per the normal schedule for the rest of the day.

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
