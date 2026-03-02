Holi Alert: Delhi Metro Trains To Be Delayed On March 4; Check DMRC Notice

Explorer
Holi Alert: Delhi Metro Services To Be Hit On March 4, DMRC Issues Important Update-Check Details
Delhi Metro News: On March 4, the day of Holi, all Delhi Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, will remain closed until 2:30 PM. Services will resume from terminal stations thereafter.
Delhi Metro train services will commence at 2:30 PM on 4 March 2026 (Wednesday) on account of Holi. Services will remain suspended across all lines, including the Airport Express Line, until 2:30 PM.
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), trains will start operating from terminal stations at 2:30 PM and will run as per the normal schedule for the rest of the day.
Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
