Mobile Internet Speeds Restricted In Kashmir Amid Protests Over Khamenei Killing

Mobile Internet Speeds Restricted In Kashmir Amid Protests Over Khamenei Killing

Kashmir — which has about 15 lakh Shias — witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

Srinagar: Mobile internet speeds were throttled across Kashmir on Monday, in the wake of spontaneous protests against the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, officials said.

They said the step was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Officials said the high-speed mobile internet has been throttled as network speeds have been curtailed across all mobile networks in the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, the police have issued an advisory urging all media organisations and news platforms to exercise the highest level of responsibility and professionalism in their reporting.

"Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory read.

The police said responsible and accurate reporting is essential to maintain public trust and prevent misinformation. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Mar 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Iran Israel War Srinagar Protests JK Internet
