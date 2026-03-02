Aligarh Mosque Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead Of Holi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ahead of the Holi festival, the Aligarh police administration in Uttar Pradesh has taken precautionary steps to maintain peace and law and order in the city. In a sensitive area at Abdul Karim Chowk, the Halwaiyan Mosque has once again been covered with tarpaulin to prevent miscreants from throwing colour or any objectionable material on the structure during Holi celebrations.

Practice Followed For Several Years

According to local residents, this has been a routine measure for the past six to seven years. Every year before Holi, the mosque is covered with tarpaulin with the cooperation of the administration. On Holi, a large number of revellers gather at Abdul Karim Chowk to celebrate, and given the high-spirited atmosphere and heavy crowd, the step is taken to ensure that colours do not accidentally reach the mosque.

Residents said the sole objective behind covering the mosque is to preserve communal harmony and prevent any tension in the city. With the administration’s support, local community members help in putting up the protective covering. The market area witnesses significant festive enthusiasm a day before Holi, and the chowk is one of the main celebration spots.

Police On High Alert

Keeping the festival in mind, the Aligarh police have heightened security arrangements across the city. Surveillance has been intensified in sensitive areas, and additional police personnel have been deployed. Authorities have made it clear that while people are free to celebrate the festival with joy, any attempt to disturb peace or create unrest will not be tolerated.