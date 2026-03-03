Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'DEPART NOW': US Urges Americans To Leave UAE, Saudi Arabia Among 12 Gulf Nations As War Widens

'DEPART NOW': US Urges Americans To Leave UAE, Saudi Arabia Among 12 Gulf Nations As War Widens

The US State Department issued a "Depart Now" advisory for all American citizens in West Asia, urging them to leave immediately via commercial flights due to escalating regional tensions.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States has urged all American nationals across West Asia to leave immediately using commercial flights, days after tensions surged following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The advisory, issued by the State Department, comes amid growing fears that the conflict could widen further after American diplomatic missions in the Gulf were targeted by drone attacks.

Urgent ‘Depart Now’ Call

Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said the department and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are urging Americans to “DEPART NOW” from multiple countries due to what she described as serious safety risks.

In a post on X, Namdar called on US nationals to use available commercial transportation to leave while it remains operational.

The countries listed in the advisory include: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Palestine — including Gaza and the occupied West Bank — Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Americans who require assistance in arranging commercial departures have been asked to contact the State Department. The helpline numbers provided are +1-202-501-4444 for callers from abroad and +1-888-407-4747 for those in the United States and Canada.

Embassy Attacks Heighten Alarm

The warning follows recent drone strikes on US diplomatic facilities in the region. On Monday, smoke was seen rising near the US Embassy in Kuwait in Kuwait City, prompting officials to instruct American citizens to shelter in place and avoid visiting the compound.

Hours later, Saudi defence officials confirmed that a drone strike on the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh had caused limited damage and a small fire at the building.

These incidents have sharpened concerns that diplomatic outposts could become targets as hostilities intensify.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the US urged American nationals to leave the Middle East?

The US has urged Americans to depart immediately due to serious safety risks and escalating tensions in the region following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran and drone attacks on US diplomatic missions.

Which countries are included in the US travel advisory for the Middle East?

The advisory includes Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Palestine (including Gaza and the West Bank), Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

What should Americans do if they need help arranging commercial departures?

Americans needing assistance should contact the State Department. The provided helpline numbers are +1-202-501-4444 for international callers and +1-888-407-4747 for those in the US and Canada.

What recent incidents have heightened concerns for Americans in the Middle East?

Recent drone strikes on US diplomatic facilities in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have heightened concerns, as diplomatic outposts could become targets amid intensifying hostilities.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia US Middle East Tensions Israel Iran Conflict Israel Iran War
