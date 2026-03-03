The US has urged Americans to depart immediately due to serious safety risks and escalating tensions in the region following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran and drone attacks on US diplomatic missions.
'DEPART NOW': US Urges Americans To Leave UAE, Saudi Arabia Among 12 Gulf Nations As War Widens
The US State Department issued a "Depart Now" advisory for all American citizens in West Asia, urging them to leave immediately via commercial flights due to escalating regional tensions.
The United States has urged all American nationals across West Asia to leave immediately using commercial flights, days after tensions surged following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
The advisory, issued by the State Department, comes amid growing fears that the conflict could widen further after American diplomatic missions in the Gulf were targeted by drone attacks.
Urgent ‘Depart Now’ Call
Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said the department and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are urging Americans to “DEPART NOW” from multiple countries due to what she described as serious safety risks.
In a post on X, Namdar called on US nationals to use available commercial transportation to leave while it remains operational.
The countries listed in the advisory include: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Palestine — including Gaza and the occupied West Bank — Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Americans who require assistance in arranging commercial departures have been asked to contact the State Department. The helpline numbers provided are +1-202-501-4444 for callers from abroad and +1-888-407-4747 for those in the United States and Canada.
Embassy Attacks Heighten Alarm
The warning follows recent drone strikes on US diplomatic facilities in the region. On Monday, smoke was seen rising near the US Embassy in Kuwait in Kuwait City, prompting officials to instruct American citizens to shelter in place and avoid visiting the compound.
Hours later, Saudi defence officials confirmed that a drone strike on the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh had caused limited damage and a small fire at the building.
These incidents have sharpened concerns that diplomatic outposts could become targets as hostilities intensify.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the US urged American nationals to leave the Middle East?
Which countries are included in the US travel advisory for the Middle East?
The advisory includes Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Palestine (including Gaza and the West Bank), Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.
What should Americans do if they need help arranging commercial departures?
Americans needing assistance should contact the State Department. The provided helpline numbers are +1-202-501-4444 for international callers and +1-888-407-4747 for those in the US and Canada.
What recent incidents have heightened concerns for Americans in the Middle East?
Recent drone strikes on US diplomatic facilities in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have heightened concerns, as diplomatic outposts could become targets amid intensifying hostilities.