Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeOpinionOPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence

OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence

By : Aryan Kumar | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The escalation that began on February 28-with coordinated US-Israeli strikes on-Iranian targets followed by Iranian missile retaliation across parts of the Gulf-has exposed a structural reality for Gulf states. According to Reuters and Al Jazeera, Iranian missiles targeted locations in countries hosting US military assets, with explosions reported in parts of the UAE and Qatar and disruptions to regional airspace and aviation. Airlines suspended flights and governments activated emergency responses. The crisis quickly extended beyond a bilateral confrontation and directly affected Gulf territory.

The immediate military exchanges are significant. The longer-term implication may be more so.

For decades, Gulf security architecture has rested heavily on US forward presence and deterrence. The logic was straightforward: American military capability would deter adversaries and ensure regional stability while Gulf economies focused on development, trade, and investment. However, the recent events demonstrate a key feature of the security dilemma in practice. When the United States acts militarily against a regional adversary, retaliation may not be geographically contained. Host states, by virtue of security cooperation, can become exposed.

As Reuters’ reporting shows, retaliatory strikes were aimed at areas linked to US infrastructure in the region. This does not suggest failure of alliances. It highlights structural interdependence. At the same time, the United States is engaged in multiple global theaters. As reflected in regional and international reactions reported by international media, governments have called for restraint amid concerns about broader instability.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABP News (@abpnewstv)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABP News (@abpnewstv)

For Gulf states, this raises a pragmatic question: how to maintain sovereign resilience in an environment where their principal security partner has competing global priorities. The Gulf economies are among the most developed in the region, functioning as energy suppliers, aviation hubs, and financial centers. Yet the crisis indicates that economic maturity does not automatically translate into strategic autonomy. Missile defense, integrated regional air shields, and diversified defense partnerships remain areas where further investment may be necessary.

The strategic takeaway is not disengagement from the United States. Rather, it is about risk distribution. From a balance-of-threat perspective, Iran remains a long-term security concern for several Gulf governments. But dependence on a single external guarantor creates exposure when escalation occurs. Greater indigenous capability, deeper regional coordination, and diversified defense relationships-alongside continued US cooperation-would reduce vulnerability.

The February escalation underscores a sober reality: Gulf states are central actors in regional security, not peripheral ones. As their economic weight grows, so too does the necessity of strengthening sovereign defense capacity. In a more volatile regional environment, stability cannot rely on external guarantees alone.

(The author holds a postgraduate degree from the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, specialising in Strategic Communications and the International Politics of the Middle East.)

Published at : 01 Mar 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Iran Israel War Gulf War West Asia On Edge
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting
Breaking news: Destruction Reported in Doha After Iranian Strike
Breaking News: Panic at Dubai International Airport Amid Iranian Strikes
Regional Fallout: Anger Over Ali Khamenei’s Death Spreads to Pakistan
Breaking news: Protesters Target U.S. Consulate in Karachi After Khamenei’s Death

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget