OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence

The escalation that began on February 28-with coordinated US-Israeli strikes on-Iranian targets followed by Iranian missile retaliation across parts of the Gulf-has exposed a structural reality for Gulf states. According to Reuters and Al Jazeera, Iranian missiles targeted locations in countries hosting US military assets, with explosions reported in parts of the UAE and Qatar and disruptions to regional airspace and aviation. Airlines suspended flights and governments activated emergency responses. The crisis quickly extended beyond a bilateral confrontation and directly affected Gulf territory.

The immediate military exchanges are significant. The longer-term implication may be more so.

For decades, Gulf security architecture has rested heavily on US forward presence and deterrence. The logic was straightforward: American military capability would deter adversaries and ensure regional stability while Gulf economies focused on development, trade, and investment. However, the recent events demonstrate a key feature of the security dilemma in practice. When the United States acts militarily against a regional adversary, retaliation may not be geographically contained. Host states, by virtue of security cooperation, can become exposed.

🚨 BREAKING:



Iran launches coordinated strikes across the region.



🇮🇱 Israel

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia

🇶🇦 Qatar

🇰🇼 Kuwait

🇧🇭 Bahrain

🇦🇪 UAE



Multiple US military installations and strategic targets reportedly hit within minutes.



The Middle East is on edge. ⏳🔥 pic.twitter.com/PVtk0qrwV7 — Iran Force (@IranArmystan_) February 28, 2026

As Reuters’ reporting shows, retaliatory strikes were aimed at areas linked to US infrastructure in the region. This does not suggest failure of alliances. It highlights structural interdependence. At the same time, the United States is engaged in multiple global theaters. As reflected in regional and international reactions reported by international media, governments have called for restraint amid concerns about broader instability.

For Gulf states, this raises a pragmatic question: how to maintain sovereign resilience in an environment where their principal security partner has competing global priorities. The Gulf economies are among the most developed in the region, functioning as energy suppliers, aviation hubs, and financial centers. Yet the crisis indicates that economic maturity does not automatically translate into strategic autonomy. Missile defense, integrated regional air shields, and diversified defense partnerships remain areas where further investment may be necessary.

The strategic takeaway is not disengagement from the United States. Rather, it is about risk distribution. From a balance-of-threat perspective, Iran remains a long-term security concern for several Gulf governments. But dependence on a single external guarantor creates exposure when escalation occurs. Greater indigenous capability, deeper regional coordination, and diversified defense relationships-alongside continued US cooperation-would reduce vulnerability.

The February escalation underscores a sober reality: Gulf states are central actors in regional security, not peripheral ones. As their economic weight grows, so too does the necessity of strengthening sovereign defense capacity. In a more volatile regional environment, stability cannot rely on external guarantees alone.

(The author holds a postgraduate degree from the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, specialising in Strategic Communications and the International Politics of the Middle East.)