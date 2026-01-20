Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Downward Spiral': EU Calls Trump Tariff A Mistake; Vows 'Unflinching' Response

At the World Economic Forum, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned that US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and remarks on Greenland could trigger a “downward spiral” in EU-US relations.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday vowed an “unflinching” response to US President Donald Trump’s threats related to Greenland, warning that escalating tensions could damage long-standing transatlantic ties. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen cautioned that Trump’s remarks risk pushing relations between the United States and the European Union into a “downward spiral” over the autonomous Danish territory. “Plunging us into a downward spiral would only benefit the adversaries we are both committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape,” she said, adding that Europe’s response would be “united, proportional, and unflinching.”

Tariff Threats Spark Europe’s Firm Warning

Her comments came after Trump reiterated his interest in Greenland and dismissed the possibility of European resistance. The US president also threatened to impose tariffs on the UK and several European nations, prompting the EU to consider countermeasures. Washington, however, has warned that retaliatory tariffs would be “unwise.” Von der Leyen criticised the proposed tariffs, calling them “a mistake,” particularly between long-standing allies. “In politics, as in business, a deal is a deal. When friends shake hands, it must mean something,” she said.

Bloc Prepares For Package 

The EU chief also announced that the bloc is preparing a package to strengthen Arctic security, including a major investment push in Greenland to support local infrastructure and the economy. She added that the EU would work with the US and other partners on broader Arctic security initiatives, including the development of European icebreaker capabilities.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ursula von der Leyen's reaction to Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland?

Ursula von der Leyen vowed an unflinching response to Trump's threats concerning Greenland, warning of potential damage to transatlantic ties.

What did von der Leyen warn could happen to US-EU relations?

She cautioned that Trump's remarks risk pushing US-EU relations into a downward spiral, benefiting adversaries.

What are the EU's plans to strengthen Arctic security?

The EU is preparing a package to strengthen Arctic security, including investments in Greenland's infrastructure and economy, and developing European icebreaker capabilities.

How did von der Leyen view Trump's threat of tariffs on European nations?

She criticized the proposed tariffs as a mistake, especially between allies, emphasizing the importance of honoring agreements between friends.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
European Union Tariff TRUMP
Embed widget