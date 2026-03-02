Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Claims Missile Strike On Netanyahu’s Office Amid Escalating War

Iran Claims Missile Strike On Netanyahu’s Office Amid Escalating War

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it fired a missile at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office early this morning. Israel, however, has strongly denied the assertion, calling the claim false and misleading.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Claims Missile Strike On Netanyahu’s Office Amid Escalating War
Iran Claims Missile Strike On Netanyahu’s Office Amid Escalating War
World
US, Israel Struck Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Says Iran’s IAEA Ambassador
US, Israel Struck Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Says Iran’s IAEA Ambassador
World
Top Pakistani News Channels Hacked With Anti-Army Message Amid Prime-Time Chaos
Top Pakistani News Channels Hacked With Anti-Army Message Amid Prime-Time Chaos
World
Afghanistan Claims Drone Strikes On Pakistan’s Noor Khan Airbase
Afghanistan Claims Drone Strikes On Pakistan’s Noor Khan Airbase
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget