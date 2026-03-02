Explorer
Iran Claims Missile Strike On Netanyahu’s Office Amid Escalating War
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it fired a missile at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office early this morning. Israel, however, has strongly denied the assertion, calling the claim false and misleading.
Related Video
Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Iran Claims Missile Strike On Netanyahu’s Office Amid Escalating War
World
US, Israel Struck Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Says Iran’s IAEA Ambassador
World
Top Pakistani News Channels Hacked With Anti-Army Message Amid Prime-Time Chaos
World
Afghanistan Claims Drone Strikes On Pakistan’s Noor Khan Airbase
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Aryan Kumar
Opinion