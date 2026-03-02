Trump Signals Regime Change, Says Iran Cannot Be Allowed To Become A Nuclear Power

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has used a sweeping address on Iran to outline what amounts to a regime-change doctrine, as “Operation Epic Fury” enters its third day. Framing the past 48 to 72 hours as a decisive turning point, he detailed extensive US and allied strikes on Iranian military infrastructure and confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. While presenting the campaign as a security necessity, Trump’s language-urging Iranians to “take back” their country-made clear that Washington’s objectives extend beyond military deterrence.

Trump also declared that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was dead, describing him as responsible for the deaths of “hundreds and even thousands of Americans” and for violence across multiple countries. He claimed that crowds in Iran had taken to the streets to celebrate the announcement.

The US President further asserted that Iran’s entire military command had been eliminated and said senior figures were seeking to surrender in exchange for immunity. “They’re calling by the thousands,” he said, suggesting that elements within the regime were attempting to save themselves as the campaign continued.

Regime Change, Not Just Retaliation

In recounting the opening days of the offensive, Trump described hundreds of strikes on Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defence systems and naval assets, including the destruction of nine ships. He claimed Iran’s senior military leadership had been wiped out and suggested that officials were seeking immunity in exchange for surrender.

By declaring the regime’s leadership dismantled and encouraging defections, Trump signalled that the operation is not solely about degrading military capability, it is about dismantling the governing structure itself.

An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would pose a grave threat to every American, Trump said, arguing that the United States could not permit what he described as a terrorist-sponsoring state to acquire such capability. Allowing Tehran to develop those weapons, he warned, would enable it to “extort the world to their evil will”. “We’re not going to let it happen,” he added. “It’s not happening to us, and we’re not going to let it happen to others.”

A Direct Appeal To Iranians

Trump went further than previous US presidents in openly calling on Iranian “patriots” to seize the moment and reclaim their country. He offered immunity to members of the Revolutionary Guard and security forces willing to lay down their arms, while warning others they would face “certain death”.

Though framed as a defensive campaign to prevent Iran acquiring long-range missiles and nuclear weapons, the political subtext was unmistakable: Washington is positioning itself as both military adversary and potential midwife to a post-Khamenei order.

As combat operations continue, the question is no longer simply how long the strikes will last , but what, and who, comes next in Tehran.