Escalating tensions in West Asia led to widespread airspace closures, stranding thousands of passengers and disrupting flight operations.
Abu Dhabi Flight Lands In Delhi, Limited Ops Begin From Dubai; IndiGo Plans 10 Special Jeddah Flights
India is coordinating with Gulf missions, and IndiGo plans relief flights from Jeddah to repatriate stranded citizens, with the government prioritising the safety of Indian expatriates.
A flight from Abu Dhabi touched down in New Delhi late on Monday, bringing relief to passengers caught in the fallout of escalating tensions across West Asia.
Etihad Airways flight EY216 departed Abu Dhabi at 3:42 p.m. and landed in the Indian capital at 8:31 p.m., according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. The arrival marked one of the first signs of normalcy after widespread airspace closures across the Gulf left thousands stranded.
Gradual Resumption of Services
Authorities and airlines confirmed that select operations would resume from Monday evening, offering hope to travellers.
The Dubai government’s media office announced that Flydubai would operate a limited number of flights. In a post on X, the office advised passengers to update their contact details via the airline’s “Manage Your Booking” portal and to check flight status online before heading to the airport.
Meanwhile, Emirates said it would restart a small number of services while prioritising customers who already held bookings. The airline stressed that affected passengers would be contacted directly and urged others not to travel to the airport without confirmation. It added that most of its operations remain suspended for now.
India Steps Up Response
As the situation unfolds, the Centre said it is closely coordinating with Indian missions across the Gulf to ensure the safe return of stranded nationals. State governments have also begun assisting residents impacted by the disruption.
The civil aviation ministry confirmed that IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to India on 3 March, subject to necessary approvals and prevailing airspace conditions.
The proposed services from Jeddah will connect to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, according to news agency PTI. The ministry said IndiGo is working in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to facilitate passenger movement.
Security Concerns at the Highest Level
The developments have also reached the highest levels of government. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Narendra Modi, met on Sunday evening to review the situation.
The committee expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in Gulf nations and directed relevant departments to take all necessary and feasible measures to assist affected citizens.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to flights in the West Asia region?
Are flights resuming after the closures?
Yes, authorities and airlines are gradually resuming select operations. Flydubai and Emirates are operating a limited number of flights.
How is India assisting its citizens affected by flight disruptions?
The Indian government is coordinating with missions in the Gulf for the safe return of stranded nationals. State governments are also providing assistance.
What are IndiGo's plans for relief flights?
IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to India on March 3rd, connecting to several Indian cities.