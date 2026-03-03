Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAbu Dhabi Flight Lands In Delhi, Limited Ops Begin From Dubai; IndiGo Plans 10 Special Jeddah Flights

Abu Dhabi Flight Lands In Delhi, Limited Ops Begin From Dubai; IndiGo Plans 10 Special Jeddah Flights

India is coordinating with Gulf missions, and IndiGo plans relief flights from Jeddah to repatriate stranded citizens, with the government prioritising the safety of Indian expatriates.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 05:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A flight from Abu Dhabi touched down in New Delhi late on Monday, bringing relief to passengers caught in the fallout of escalating tensions across West Asia.

Etihad Airways flight EY216 departed Abu Dhabi at 3:42 p.m. and landed in the Indian capital at 8:31 p.m., according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. The arrival marked one of the first signs of normalcy after widespread airspace closures across the Gulf left thousands stranded.

Gradual Resumption of Services

Authorities and airlines confirmed that select operations would resume from Monday evening, offering hope to travellers. 

The Dubai government’s media office announced that Flydubai would operate a limited number of flights. In a post on X, the office advised passengers to update their contact details via the airline’s “Manage Your Booking” portal and to check flight status online before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, Emirates said it would restart a small number of services while prioritising customers who already held bookings. The airline stressed that affected passengers would be contacted directly and urged others not to travel to the airport without confirmation. It added that most of its operations remain suspended for now.

India Steps Up Response

As the situation unfolds, the Centre said it is closely coordinating with Indian missions across the Gulf to ensure the safe return of stranded nationals. State governments have also begun assisting residents impacted by the disruption.

The civil aviation ministry confirmed that IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to India on 3 March, subject to necessary approvals and prevailing airspace conditions.

The proposed services from Jeddah will connect to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, according to news agency PTI. The ministry said IndiGo is working in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to facilitate passenger movement.

Security Concerns at the Highest Level

The developments have also reached the highest levels of government. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Narendra Modi, met on Sunday evening to review the situation.

The committee expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in Gulf nations and directed relevant departments to take all necessary and feasible measures to assist affected citizens.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to flights in the West Asia region?

Escalating tensions in West Asia led to widespread airspace closures, stranding thousands of passengers and disrupting flight operations.

Are flights resuming after the closures?

Yes, authorities and airlines are gradually resuming select operations. Flydubai and Emirates are operating a limited number of flights.

How is India assisting its citizens affected by flight disruptions?

The Indian government is coordinating with missions in the Gulf for the safe return of stranded nationals. State governments are also providing assistance.

What are IndiGo's plans for relief flights?

IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to India on March 3rd, connecting to several Indian cities.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 05:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abu Dhabi Dubai Airport Israel Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Abu Dhabi Flight Lands In Delhi, Limited Ops Begin From Dubai; IndiGo Plans 10 Special Jeddah Flights
Abu Dhabi Flight Lands In Delhi, Limited Ops Begin From Dubai; IndiGo Plans 10 Special Jeddah Flights
India
Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Speculation Rises Over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Entering Politics
Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Speculation Rises Over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Entering Politics
India
‘Where Punjab Moves, Nation Follows’: Bhagwant Mann Vows 100 Seats For AAP In 2027
‘Where Punjab Moves, Nation Follows’: Bhagwant Mann Vows 100 Seats For AAP In 2027
India
Man Wanted For Stabbing YouTuber In Ghaziabad Killed In Encounter
Man Wanted For Stabbing YouTuber In Ghaziabad Killed In Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget