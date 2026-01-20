'Nitin Nabin My Boss': PM Modi Welcomes New BJP National President, Calls Himself Party Worker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warmly welcomed Nitin Nabin as the newly elected national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, striking a personal note as he described the party chief as his “boss” and reaffirmed his own role as a party worker.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi congratulated former party presidents for their contributions and expressed confidence that Nabin would carry forward the organisation’s ideological and organisational legacy at a critical juncture in India’s political journey.

#WATCH | At BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi says, "When it is about the party, Nitin Nabin is the boss, and I am a party worker..." pic.twitter.com/h3OFajNeJY — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2026

‘When It Comes to the Party, He Is the Boss’

Speaking to a packed audience of party workers, Modi said that within the BJP’s organisational framework, positions mattered less than collective discipline and commitment. “When it comes to the party, Nitin Nabin ji is the boss, and I am a party worker,” the prime minister said, drawing applause from the gathering.

He extended his congratulations on behalf of millions of BJP workers across the country, acknowledging the role played by previous party presidents in shaping and strengthening the organisation over the years.

‘A Millennial Leader for a Crucial Era’

Highlighting the significance of the coming decades, Modi described the next 25 years as decisive for India’s transformation into a developed nation. He said Nabin’s elevation at the start of this period was timely and symbolic.

“To put it in the language of today’s youth, Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial,” Modi said. He noted that the new BJP president belongs to a generation that has witnessed sweeping economic, social and technological change, from growing up with radio as a source of information to becoming active users of artificial intelligence.

According to Modi, Nabin combines youthful energy with extensive organisational experience, a blend he said would benefit party workers at every level.

BJP’s Ideals Remain Constant, Says Modi

The prime minister also reflected on the BJP’s organisational ethos, describing it as more than a political party. “The BJP is a culture. The BJP is a family,” Modi said, adding that relationships within the organisation go beyond formal membership.

He stressed that while leadership roles may change, the party’s ideals and direction remain constant. “The BJP is a tradition driven by process, not by position,” he said, underlining the party’s national outlook rooted in local connections.

Modi said the BJP’s strength lies in providing a platform for regional aspirations and transforming them into national ambitions. This, he added, explains why people from every corner of the country continue to associate with the party and why it remains a preferred entry point for those beginning their political journey.