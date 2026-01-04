Raj Thackeray criticized the Hindu Marathi campaign, emphasizing that Maharashtrians are Hindu, not Hindi. He asserted that Marathi must be respected in Maharashtra and that the Mayor of Mumbai should be Marathi.
'We Are Hindus, Not Hindi': Raj Thackeray Slams Fadnavis, Demands Marathi Mayor
Raj Thackeray slams Fadnavis, demands Marathi mayors, criticises BJP over unopposed elections in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his Hindu Marathi campaign, saying, “We are Hindus, not Hindi. What kind of Hindu Marathi is being imposed here? This is Maharashtra, and Marathi must be respected. The mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi.”
Raj referred to historical context, citing the Peshwa era and questioning why all mayors in the Baroda Empire were Gujaratis. “This is Maharashtra, and the mayor of every city in Maharashtra will be a Marathi,” he asserted.
Show Development Even If Blocked
On the implementation of state and central schemes, Raj said the MNS wants to carry out development, but if permission is denied, authorities should at least allow them to demonstrate the work, even if actual execution is blocked. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray intervened, adding, “Let them stop the development works, let their hypocrisy come to light.”
Wrong Steps Will Backfire
Raj warned those in power against assuming permanence. “No one has come with an immortal belt of power. The wrong steps you are taking today will be used twice as much tomorrow,” he said, cautioning rulers not to forget that their actions impact democracy.
BJP’s Role Questioned
Raj also criticised the BJP over unopposed elections in Maharashtra, pointing out the party had opposed similar elections in West Bengal through the Supreme Court. “Now what is the BJP’s position regarding these incidents happening in Maharashtra? They must speak clearly,” he demanded. He further warned that attempts to manipulate Maharashtra like UP or Bihar were dangerous for a state that has historically given direction to the country.
