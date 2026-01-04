Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Save Yourself': Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US

Trump has previously said that, as part of his anti-narcotics strategy, he would not rule out striking drug production laboratories in Colombia.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States has claimed to have carried out airstrikes in Venezuela, arresting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and transferring Maduro to a prison in New York. The dramatic announcement by US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated tensions across Latin America, with several countries condemning Washington’s military action. The development has also triggered a fresh diplomatic row, as Trump publicly threatened Colombia’s president, intensifying fears of wider regional instability.

Trump’s Warning To Colombia

Speaking to reporters, Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of producing cocaine and sending it to the United States, warning that he “should be careful”. Petro, without naming Maduro directly, had earlier described Washington’s action as an “attack on Latin America’s sovereignty” and cautioned that it could lead to a humanitarian crisis. The Colombian leader has been a vocal critic of US military deployments in the Caribbean aimed at intercepting alleged drug-trafficking vessels.

Trump has previously said that, as part of his anti-narcotics strategy, he would not rule out striking drug production laboratories in Colombia. Petro condemned those remarks as a threat of invasion, further straining ties between Bogotá and Washington.

Who Will Run Venezuela? Trump Explains

Hours after Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were removed from Caracas, Trump said the US would temporarily take control of Venezuela’s “governance”. “We will run the country until we ensure a safe, proper and sensible transfer of power,” he said, adding that the US was prepared to launch a second, much larger attack if necessary.

Outlining Washington’s broader plans for the region, Trump said there would be “no questions” about US dominance in the Western Hemisphere. He argued that the US wanted stability and energy security, stressing Venezuela’s vast energy resources and saying it was vital for America to protect them.

Trump also expressed confidence in Venezuela’s Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez, saying she would make every effort to “make the country great again”. In contrast, he questioned the domestic support enjoyed by opposition leader María Corina Machado, saying it would be difficult for her to lead without respect inside the country.

Billions For Oil, Signals To Mexico & Cuba

Trump said the US would send its oil companies to Venezuela and spend billions of dollars repairing “badly damaged” oil infrastructure, claiming it would benefit the country. He added that sanctions on Venezuelan oil remained fully in place and that the US Navy was on standby, with all military options open until American demands were met.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Cuba could be the administration’s next target. Trump also said “something has to be done” about Mexico, criticising President Claudia Sheinbaum while claiming drug cartels, not the government, were running the country.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
