'US Knows What To Do Next': Zelenskyy After Maduro Captured In Venezuela Operation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday appeared to make an indirect reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin while commenting on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces.

Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskyy was asked about the US announcement regarding Maduro’s detention. Responding without naming Russia or Putin directly, the Ukrainian leader said, “What can I say here? If this can be done to dictators, like that, then the United States of America know what they should do next.”

The remark was widely interpreted as an oblique reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry urged the United States to release Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, describing them as the “legitimately elected leaders” of Venezuela. In a post on X, the ministry called on Washington to reconsider its position and stressed that disputes between the two countries should be resolved through dialogue.

“We strongly urge the U.S. leadership to reconsider their position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that conditions should be created to resolve existing issues between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue.

According to US, Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of Venezuela in a joint operation involving US intelligence agencies and law enforcement.

President Donald Trump said the couple had been indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges related to alleged drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies, and would face trial in the United States.

Meanwhile, US authorities released a video showing Maduro in handcuffs as he was escorted into custody. He is expected to be transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City, according to CNN.

In Venezuela, opposition supporters were seen celebrating following news of Maduro’s detention. However, Trump expressed reservations about opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and indicated he may instead work with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Machado has called for the immediate installation of Edmundo González Urrutia as president, whom several Western governments have described as the legitimate winner of Venezuela’s disputed 2024 presidential election, CNN reported.