Election Commission Officer Car Vandalised In Magrahat, West Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The car of Election Commission roll observer C Murugan was attacked in Magrahat, with the vehicle’s lock allegedly broken. The incident followed protests at multiple locations during the day. Despite the incident, Murugan said, “I am an IAS, I will leave after working.”

Protest at Hearing Centre

At around 11.30 am, C Murugan was present at a high school in the Mogra 1 block, where a hearing was underway. After completing the proceedings and stepping out, he was allegedly surrounded by Mujibur Rahman Mollah, the principal of the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad, along with several others.

They reportedly questioned him over why elderly and sick people were being called to the hearing instead of officials visiting them at their homes. Protesters also demanded that BLA agents of the party be allowed to remain present during the hearing. The situation remained tense for some time, with angry demonstrations continuing around him.

It has been alleged that during the protests, the lock of the Commission observer’s car was broken.

Fresh Protests at Mogra Blocks

Following the incident, Murugan proceeded to the Mogra 1 block office and later visited Mogra block number 2, where another hearing centre was located. While he was inside the centre, hundreds of women gathered outside and raised slogans alleging central deprivation.

The protesters questioned why funds for 100 days of work had been stopped and why housing money had not been released. As the agitation intensified, the atmosphere grew increasingly charged.

Vehicle Surrounded Near Mograhat

When Murugan left the BDO office and was heading towards another hearing centre in Magrahat, his car was allegedly surrounded and slapped by protesters. The lock of the vehicle was again reportedly broken.

Although police attempted to disperse the crowd, the number of protesters was said to be significantly higher, and the observer’s vehicle was allegedly surrounded for a period.