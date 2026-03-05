'A Long Standing Wish...': Nitish Kumar Signals Rajya Sabha Bid, JD(U) Workers Protest Move

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday responded to speculation about his possible move to the Rajya Sabha, confirming that he wishes to become a member of Parliament’s Upper House in the upcoming election.

In a post on X, the veteran leader said the support and trust he had received from the people over the past two decades had enabled him to serve the state with dedication.

“Over the last two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me. On that strength, we have served Bihar and its people with complete sincerity,” he wrote, adding that the state today stands as an example of development and dignity because of that continued public backing.

‘A Long-Standing Wish’

Kumar said the idea of serving in both Houses of Parliament had been on his mind since the beginning of his parliamentary career.

“Since the start of my parliamentary life, I had a wish that I should become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In that spirit, I now wish to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming election,” he wrote.

The chief minister also assured supporters that his association with the people of Bihar would remain unchanged.

“I sincerely assure you that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well. Together, we will continue our resolve to build a developed Bihar,” he said, adding that he would extend full support and guidance to the new government once it is formed.

JDU Workers Stage Protest

However, the announcement triggered protests from workers of the Janata Dal (United) outside the chief minister’s residence.

Several party supporters voiced opposition to the move, saying they wanted Kumar to continue as chief minister.

One protesting worker said it was “sad” that the leader who had served the people of Bihar since the days of the student movement might step aside from the state’s top post.

“For the people of Bihar, Nitish Kumar is like family. There can be no other chief minister here besides him,” the worker said, urging Kumar to remain in the role and continue leading the state