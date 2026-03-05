Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBihar'A Long Standing Wish...': Nitish Kumar Signals Rajya Sabha Bid, JD(U) Workers Protest Move

Nitish thanked the people for their support in developing Bihar. However, the announcement sparked protests from JDU workers who want him to remain as Chief Minister.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday responded to speculation about his possible move to the Rajya Sabha, confirming that he wishes to become a member of Parliament’s Upper House in the upcoming election.

In a post on X, the veteran leader said the support and trust he had received from the people over the past two decades had enabled him to serve the state with dedication.

“Over the last two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me. On that strength, we have served Bihar and its people with complete sincerity,” he wrote, adding that the state today stands as an example of development and dignity because of that continued public backing.

‘A Long-Standing Wish’

Kumar said the idea of serving in both Houses of Parliament had been on his mind since the beginning of his parliamentary career.

“Since the start of my parliamentary life, I had a wish that I should become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In that spirit, I now wish to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming election,” he wrote.

The chief minister also assured supporters that his association with the people of Bihar would remain unchanged.

“I sincerely assure you that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well. Together, we will continue our resolve to build a developed Bihar,” he said, adding that he would extend full support and guidance to the new government once it is formed.

JDU Workers Stage Protest

However, the announcement triggered protests from workers of the Janata Dal (United) outside the chief minister’s residence.

Several party supporters voiced opposition to the move, saying they wanted Kumar to continue as chief minister.

One protesting worker said it was “sad” that the leader who had served the people of Bihar since the days of the student movement might step aside from the state’s top post.

“For the people of Bihar, Nitish Kumar is like family. There can be no other chief minister here besides him,” the worker said, urging Kumar to remain in the role and continue leading the state

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Nitish Kumar be contesting for a Rajya Sabha seat?

Yes, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has confirmed his wish to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming election.

What is Nitish Kumar's long-standing ambition regarding parliamentary service?

Nitish Kumar has harbored a desire since the start of his parliamentary career to serve in both Houses of the Bihar Legislature and both Houses of Parliament.

How does Nitish Kumar reassure the people of Bihar about his commitment?

He assures supporters that his relationship with the people of Bihar will remain unchanged and they will continue their resolve to build a developed Bihar together.

What was the reaction from JDU workers to the announcement?

The announcement triggered protests from Janata Dal (United) workers who expressed opposition and a desire for Nitish Kumar to continue as Chief Minister.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections Bihar News NITISH KUMAR
