UP Weather Update: Temperatures Rise Past 30°C After Holi, Heat Likely To Intensify Across State

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing rising temperatures due to persistent dry weather, with no rain expected. Holi saw temperatures exceeding 30°C, and clear skies will continue, pushing temperatures higher.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a steady rise in temperatures as dry weather conditions persist across the state. With no signs of rainfall in the near future, the heat has begun to intensify in most districts.

On Holi, the mercury crossed the 30°C mark in several parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department, clear skies are expected to continue for the next three to four days, allowing temperatures to climb further.

Dry Weather Across All 75 Districts

The weather department has forecast dry conditions across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, March 5. During this period, surface winds are likely to blow at speeds of 25–35 km per hour.

The combination of bright sunshine and dry air has already started pushing daytime temperatures higher, bringing a noticeable spike in heat. Meteorologists say gusty winds will subside from March 6, but dry conditions are expected to persist.

Current forecasts indicate that the state may continue to experience similar weather patterns until at least March 10.

Weather Today: From Lucknow to Noida

In the state capital Lucknow, the sky remained clear since morning on Thursday. As the day progresses, bright sunshine is expected to dominate, likely increasing the daytime heat.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow is forecast to reach around 32°C, while the minimum could hover near 16°C.

Meanwhile, areas in the National Capital Region, such as Noida and Ghaziabad, have reported warmer nights, with minimum temperatures touching around 20°C.

Banda Records Highest Temperature

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are currently recording temperatures 2-4°C above normal.

In the past 24 hours, Banda emerged as the hottest district in the state, with the maximum temperature touching 35°C, about 3.4°C above the seasonal average.

Other districts experiencing higher temperatures include Jhansi, Agra, Hamirpur and Varanasi, where daytime temperatures have ranged between 32°C and 34°C.

Heat Likely to Increase in Coming Days

Meteorologists warn that the heat could intensify further over the next three to four days. Maximum temperatures may rise by 3-5°C during this period.

Between March 7 and 8, the mercury in several parts of the state could climb beyond 35-36°C, which is significantly above normal for early March. Night-time temperatures are also expected to gradually increase.

If the warming trend continues, temperatures could reach 36–37°C during the second week of March.

Western Disturbance to Affect Hills Only

Weather experts have also noted that a new western disturbance is likely to become active over the Himalayan region on March 6.

However, its impact is expected to remain largely confined to higher-altitude areas, with little to no effect on the plains. As a result, there are currently no indications of rainfall in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather trend in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a steady rise in temperatures due to persistent dry weather conditions. No rainfall is expected in the near future, leading to intensifying heat.

Are there any chances of rain in Uttar Pradesh soon?

No, the India Meteorological Department forecasts clear skies for the next three to four days. A western disturbance will likely affect only the Himalayan region, with no impact on the plains.

Which district recorded the highest temperature in Uttar Pradesh recently?

Banda emerged as the hottest district, with its maximum temperature reaching 35°C, which is approximately 3.4°C above the seasonal average.

How much is the temperature expected to increase in the coming days?

Meteorologists warn that temperatures could intensify by 3-5°C in the next three to four days. Mercury levels might climb beyond 35-36°C between March 7 and 8.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
UP News Up Weather
