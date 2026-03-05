Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'I'd Rate 15 Out Of 10': Trump Hails US Military As Iran War Enters Fifth Day

Trump justified the military action as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and threatening the US and its allies, signalling the continuation of joint US-Israeli operations.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the American military’s performance in the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying the campaign had made rapid progress in less than a week.

Speaking to technology executives at the White House, Trump said the United States and its allies were gaining the upper hand in the war.

“We’re doing well on the war front, to put it mildly. Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15,” Trump said.

‘Very Strong Position’ Against Iran

The president suggested that the United States had gained a strategic advantage as Iranian leadership figures continued to be targeted during the campaign.

“We’re in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead,” Trump said.

His remarks came as the war entered its fifth day, with fresh explosions reported across parts of the Middle East and US forces continuing coordinated operations alongside Israel.

Trump Repeats Nuclear Warning

Trump also defended the decision to strike Iran, arguing that the country was moving closer to developing nuclear weapons. “When crazy people have nuclear weapons, bad things happen,” he said.

The Republican leader insisted the military action was necessary to prevent Tehran from threatening the United States and its allies.

Trump also signalled that the joint US-Israeli air campaign, launched earlier this week against Iranian targets, would continue. “We will continue forward,” he said, indicating the operation was far from over.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does President Trump assess the US military's performance against Iran?

President Trump stated that the US military campaign against Iran has made rapid progress in less than a week and that the US and its allies are gaining the upper hand.

What is President Trump's view on Iran's leadership during the conflict?

President Trump believes the US has gained a strategic advantage as Iranian leadership figures are being targeted, with those seeking leadership ending up dead.

Why did President Trump decide to strike Iran?

President Trump defended the decision to strike Iran, citing concerns about the country moving closer to developing nuclear weapons and threatening the US and its allies.

Will the joint US-Israeli air campaign against Iran continue?

Yes, President Trump indicated that the joint US-Israeli air campaign would continue, signaling the operation is far from over.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict
