'I'd Rate 15 Out Of 10': Trump Hails US Military As Iran War Enters Fifth Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the American military’s performance in the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying the campaign had made rapid progress in less than a week.

Speaking to technology executives at the White House, Trump said the United States and its allies were gaining the upper hand in the war.

“We’re doing well on the war front, to put it mildly. Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15,” Trump said.

‘Very Strong Position’ Against Iran

The president suggested that the United States had gained a strategic advantage as Iranian leadership figures continued to be targeted during the campaign.

“We’re in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead,” Trump said.

His remarks came as the war entered its fifth day, with fresh explosions reported across parts of the Middle East and US forces continuing coordinated operations alongside Israel.

ALSO READ | US Senate Blocks Bid To Curb Trump’s War With Iran As Israel, Tehran Trade Blows In Fresh Wave

Trump Repeats Nuclear Warning

Trump also defended the decision to strike Iran, arguing that the country was moving closer to developing nuclear weapons. “When crazy people have nuclear weapons, bad things happen,” he said.

The Republican leader insisted the military action was necessary to prevent Tehran from threatening the United States and its allies.

Trump also signalled that the joint US-Israeli air campaign, launched earlier this week against Iranian targets, would continue. “We will continue forward,” he said, indicating the operation was far from over.