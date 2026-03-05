Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Global oil markets witnessed a fresh surge on Thursday as escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to disrupt energy flows and heighten uncertainty for import‑dependent economies such as India. Crude prices climbed more than 2 per cent in early trade after Iran closed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, triggering fears of supply constraints in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Market participants are closely tracking developments in the region as the ongoing confrontation raises the risk of disruptions to oil shipments from major Gulf producers.

Oil Prices Jump In Early Morning Trade

Benchmark crude contracts moved higher during early trading hours across global commodity exchanges.

The April contract for Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $83.26 per barrel, marking a rise of about 2.43 per cent from the previous close, reported IANS.

At the same time, the April contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude on the NYMEX gained 2.63 per cent to reach $76.63 per barrel.

The price increase reflects growing anxiety among traders and investors over the stability of oil supply routes in the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz plays a crucial role in global energy logistics, and any disruption to traffic through this narrow passage typically triggers volatility in oil markets.

Reports also indicated that a container ship passing through the strait was struck by a projectile, resulting in damage to the vessel. The incident has reinforced concerns about the safety of commercial shipping in the region and added to fears that maritime disruptions could intensify.

Strait Of Hormuz At The Centre Of The Crisis

The Strait of Hormuz is widely recognised as one of the most important maritime chokepoints in the global energy network.

This narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and ultimately to the Arabian Sea, allowing crude oil exports from several key Gulf producers to reach international markets.

Because of its strategic location, a significant share of the world’s crude oil shipments transits through this corridor every day. Even limited disruptions can ripple across global supply chains, affecting oil prices, shipping costs and energy security for importing countries.

Iran’s move to close the strait earlier this week has therefore intensified concerns about the stability of global oil supplies and contributed directly to the latest surge in prices.

Rising Prices Could Inflate India’s Import Bill

For India, which relies heavily on imported crude oil, sustained increases in global prices carry important economic implications.

Estimates suggest that every $1 increase in the price of crude oil sustained for a year could raise India’s import bill by approximately Rs 16,000 crore.

The country currently imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in international energy markets.

Roughly half of India’s crude supplies originate from the Middle East, with a large portion of those shipments typically travelling through the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions in this corridor therefore, raise concerns about both supply security and rising costs.

A prolonged spike in oil prices could eventually feed into domestic fuel prices, inflation dynamics and the country’s trade balance.

India’s Energy Cushion And Diversified Supply Sources

Despite the turbulence in global markets, government sources indicate that India remains in a relatively comfortable position in the near term.

The country currently holds around 25 days of crude oil reserves along with approximately 25 days of petroleum product supplies, including volumes that are already on ships en route to Indian ports.

Over the past several years, India has also taken steps to diversify its energy procurement strategy in order to reduce dependence on any single region.

Imports from Russia, Africa and the United States have increased, providing alternative supply channels that do not necessarily rely on the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, India has built strategic petroleum reserves designed to act as a buffer against temporary supply disruptions or sudden spikes in global oil prices.

These efforts form part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the country’s long‑term energy security.

India’s Large Oil Import Exposure

India’s reliance on imported crude means that developments in global oil markets continue to have a significant impact on its economy.

Data shows that the country spent $137 billion on crude oil imports during the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

During the first ten months of the current financial year (April 2025 to January 2026), India imported 206.3 million tonnes of crude oil, spending approximately $100.4 billion on these purchases.

These figures underline the scale of India’s exposure to global energy markets and explain why geopolitical developments affecting key shipping routes are closely monitored by policymakers, industry participants and investors.

Energy Markets Remain On Edge

Global oil markets are expected to remain highly sensitive to developments in the Middle East in the coming days.

If tensions escalate further or shipping disruptions persist, crude prices could face additional upward pressure. At the same time, any stabilisation in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could ease supply concerns and temper price volatility.