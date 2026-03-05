Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhy Are Users Deleting ChatGPT Amid The Iran-Israel War? Uninstalls Surge 300%

Why Are Users Deleting ChatGPT Amid The Iran-Israel War? Uninstalls Surge 300%

OpenAI faced criticism after signing a Pentagon partnership, leading to a sharp spike in ChatGPT app uninstallations while Anthropic’s Claude gained popularity among users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ongoing tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran have sparked discussions beyond military developments. The situation has also drawn attention to the role of American artificial intelligence companies, especially OpenAI and Anthropic. Recently, OpenAI came under criticism after it entered into a partnership with the US Department of Defence. The move quickly became a topic of debate on social media, where many users questioned the company’s decision.

As the criticism grew, a noticeable reaction followed. Reports suggested that a large number of users began uninstalling OpenAI’s ChatGPT app, leading to a sharp rise in uninstall figures. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later responded to the backlash and addressed the concerns raised online.

Why Did ChatGPT Uninstallations Increase After OpenAI’s Pentagon Partnership?

The controversy began when OpenAI signed an initial agreement with the Pentagon shortly after Anthropic’s contract with the US Department of Defence ended. The decision attracted strong reactions across social media platforms, with many users expressing concerns about the involvement of AI technology in defence-related activities.

According to data from Sensor Tower, uninstallations of the ChatGPT app surged significantly on February 28. The number reportedly increased by 295% compared to the previous day.

At the same time, Anthropic’s Claude chatbot saw a rise in popularity. Downloads of Claude increased by 51%, and the app moved to the number one position on the Apple App Store in the United States.

The reaction was not limited to general users. Pop star Katy Perry also commented on the issue through a post on X. She shared a screenshot of Claude along with a heart emoji, a gesture that many interpreted as support for Anthropic’s stance against Pentagon demands.

What Did Sam Altman Say About OpenAI’s Decision?

Following the criticism, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X and acknowledged that the company could have taken more time before entering into the partnership with the US Department of Defence. He explained that OpenAI had now updated its contract with the Pentagon and clarified its principles.

Altman stated that the quick decision was partly intended to avoid increasing tensions between the US Defence Department and the AI industry. However, he admitted that the situation eventually appeared opportunistic and disorganised.

Altman also shared an internal memo outlining new restrictions. According to the memo, OpenAI’s systems cannot be used for large-scale domestic surveillance of American citizens. This limitation is based on legal provisions, including the Fourth Amendment, the National Security Act of 1947, and the FISA Act of 1978.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did uninstallations of ChatGPT increase significantly?

Uninstallations of the ChatGPT app surged by 295% on February 28 after OpenAI partnered with the US Department of Defence, sparking user backlash.

What was OpenAI's explanation for the Pentagon partnership?

Sam Altman acknowledged the partnership could have been handled better and stated it was partly to avoid increasing tensions. New restrictions are now in place.

What new restrictions has OpenAI placed on its systems?

OpenAI's systems now cannot be used for large-scale domestic surveillance of American citizens, based on legal provisions like the Fourth Amendment.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Why Are Users Deleting ChatGPT Amid The Iran-Israel War? Uninstalls Surge 300%
Why Are Users Deleting ChatGPT Amid The Iran-Israel War? Uninstalls Surge 300%
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (March 5): Puzzle #997 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 5): Puzzle #997 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (March 5): Puzzle #1720 Leave You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 5): Puzzle #1720 Leave You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 5): Get Skins, Loot, Bundles, & More For Free
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 5): Get Skins, Loot, Bundles, & More For Free
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Announces Plan to Join Rajya Sabha, Sparks Bihar Power Shift
Congress Turmoil: Gopal Kanda Contacts MLAs as RS Picks Trigger Rift in Haryana & Himachal Pradesh
Bihar Politics: Lalan Singh Says Nitish Kumar Will Decide on Rajya Sabha Move
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Buzz, Son’s Entry Stir Big Bihar Power Shift Debate
Ground Report: Protests Erupt as JD(U) Workers Urge Nitish Kumar Not to Shift to Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget