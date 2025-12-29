Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case

SC stays Kuldeep Sengar’s Delhi HC bail in Unnao rape case; he remains in jail due to another criminal sentence.

By : Garvit Parashar | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the Delhi High Court’s decision granting bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the convict in the infamous 2017 Unnao gang rape case. The order comes amid heightened security outside the court as a three-judge bench heard the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging the High Court’s ruling.

Delhi HC Bail Suspended by Supreme Court

The Delhi High Court had on December 23 allowed Sengar’s application to suspend his life sentence, effectively granting him bail while his appeal is pending. The CBI immediately moved the Supreme Court against this decision, terming it inappropriate given the gravity of the crime.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih took up the matter for urgent hearing.

“No Question of Personal Liberty”

While staying the Delhi High Court’s bail order, the Supreme Court clarified that there was no question of taking away Sengar’s personal liberty, as he is already in jail serving another sentence. Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasised that the case raised “substantial questions of law”, warranting careful scrutiny.

Kuldeep Sengar to Remain in Jail

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Despite the Delhi High Court’s temporary bail, he will continue to remain in custody due to a 10-year sentence in a separate CBI murder case.

This ruling ensures that Sengar will not walk free, at least until the Supreme Court completes its detailed review of the legal questions involved.

The Unnao rape case had captured national attention, sparking outrage and debates over political influence, justice for survivors, and the role of law enforcement. The Supreme Court’s intervention underscores the seriousness with which it is examining high-profile criminal cases, balancing legal procedure with public interest.

About the author Garvit Parashar

Garvit Parashar writes on a wide range of topics, including national affairs, cricket, politics, and social issues. A passionate follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi, Garvit spends his free time hiking and travelling.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Life Imprisonment Delhi High Court Kuldeep Sengar BJP CBI Breaking News ABP Live SUpreme COurt Unnao Rape Case Bail Stay
