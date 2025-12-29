Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface

Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface

According to multiple reports, unidentified attackers torched several rooms of the Saha family’s house in Dumritola village of Pirojpur district on December 27.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)

Mob violence in Bangladesh has taken a disturbing turn, with a Hindu-owned house being set on fire amid continuing unrest following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the country’s rapidly shifting political climate.

According to multiple reports, unidentified attackers torched several rooms of the Saha family’s house in Dumritola village of Pirojpur district on December 27. The arson appeared to be targeted, with miscreants allegedly placing a cloth inside one room and setting it ablaze, causing the fire to spread quickly through the house.

Taslima Nasreen Raises Alarm

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen voiced strong concern on social media. In a post on X, she alleged that “Hindu-hating jihadis” had set fire to five rooms of the Saha family’s home in the early hours while the residents were asleep.

Drawing parallels with similar incidents, Nasreen referred to earlier arson attacks on Hindu homes in Chattogram, questioning whether such violence against minorities would continue unchecked. She also took a swipe at interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, suggesting inaction in the face of repeated attacks.

Attacks On Minority Homes In Bangladesh

The latest incident follows another arson attack last week near Chattogram, where a Hindu household was set on fire in the early morning. Family members said they were woken by intense heat and initially trapped inside as doors had been locked from the outside. Eight members of two families managed to escape by breaking through tin sheets and bamboo fencing, but lost all their belongings and pets in the blaze.

Police later arrested five suspects in connection with that case, while efforts continue to nab others involved.

Threat Messages And Wider Violence

Investigators also found a threatening message written in Bengali, accusing Hindus of acting “against Islam and the Muslim community” and warning that the homes, property and businesses of non-Muslims would not be spared if such actions continued.

As per a report by The Daily Star, houses belonging to at least seven Hindu families were set on fire across three locations in Raozan within just five days, pointing to a broader pattern of violence. Police have since held meetings with local community leaders, urging vigilance and cooperation to maintain interfaith harmony and prevent further “heinous crimes”.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, even as rights groups and minority communities express growing fear over the spate of targeted attacks.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika prefers her chai strong and stories fresh. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave -- she likes breaking one story at a time. She makes sure news stories are a full information package, just like her dum pukht biryani.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
