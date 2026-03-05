Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNagpur Horror: Grandmother Throws Boiling Water On 4-Year-Old For Spraying Colour During Holi

Nagpur Horror: Grandmother Throws Boiling Water On 4-Year-Old For Spraying Colour During Holi

CCTV footage shows Om spraying colour on her, followed by her throwing the hot water. He was hospitalised, and authorities are filing a case against the grandmother.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
A four-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him during Holi celebrations in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, turning what should have been a playful festival into a shocking incident.

The incident took place on March 3 in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin area in Koradi. According to police, the boy was playing outside his home with a spray bottle filled with paint when he accidentally sprayed some colour on his grandmother, identified as Sindhu Thackeray.

CCTV Footage Captures the Incident

The moment was captured on CCTV and later surfaced online. The footage shows the woman walking with a bucket filled with hot water while wearing a black saree.

The child approaches her and attempts to spray colour as part of the Holi festivities. Moments later, the woman appears to react angrily and throws the water from the bucket onto the boy.

Disclaimer: The contents of the video can be triggering. Viewer discretion is advised 

The child can be seen screaming in pain and jumping away.

Another woman, reportedly carrying a bucket of cold water, rushes in and pours it over the child in an attempt to ease his injuries. The grandmother is also seen later joining in to throw cold water on the boy.

Child Suffers 45% Burns

Police said the boy, identified as Om, suffered severe burns below the waist. He was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur, where doctors estimated that he had sustained around 45 per cent burn injuries.

Authorities have begun the process of registering a case against the woman in connection with the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the four-year-old boy during Holi?

A four-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him during Holi celebrations in Nagpur.

Why did the grandmother pour boiling water on the boy?

The boy was playing outside and accidentally sprayed some paint on his grandmother while celebrating Holi.

How severe were the boy's injuries?

The boy suffered severe burns below the waist, with doctors estimating around 45% burn injuries.

Was the incident captured on camera?

Yes, the incident was captured on CCTV footage, which later surfaced online.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Nagpur News MAHARASHTRA NEWS
