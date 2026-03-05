A four-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him during Holi celebrations in Nagpur.
Nagpur Horror: Grandmother Throws Boiling Water On 4-Year-Old For Spraying Colour During Holi
CCTV footage shows Om spraying colour on her, followed by her throwing the hot water. He was hospitalised, and authorities are filing a case against the grandmother.
A four-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him during Holi celebrations in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, turning what should have been a playful festival into a shocking incident.
The incident took place on March 3 in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin area in Koradi. According to police, the boy was playing outside his home with a spray bottle filled with paint when he accidentally sprayed some colour on his grandmother, identified as Sindhu Thackeray.
CCTV Footage Captures the Incident
The moment was captured on CCTV and later surfaced online. The footage shows the woman walking with a bucket filled with hot water while wearing a black saree.
The child approaches her and attempts to spray colour as part of the Holi festivities. Moments later, the woman appears to react angrily and throws the water from the bucket onto the boy.
The child can be seen screaming in pain and jumping away.
Another woman, reportedly carrying a bucket of cold water, rushes in and pours it over the child in an attempt to ease his injuries. The grandmother is also seen later joining in to throw cold water on the boy.
Child Suffers 45% Burns
Police said the boy, identified as Om, suffered severe burns below the waist. He was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur, where doctors estimated that he had sustained around 45 per cent burn injuries.
Authorities have begun the process of registering a case against the woman in connection with the incident.
