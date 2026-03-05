Who Will Be Next Bihar CM? After Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move, BJP Faces CM Choice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that he will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, signalling the end of his long tenure as the state’s longest-serving chief minister.

With Kumar preparing to step aside, discussions have begun within the Janata Dal (United) over potential leadership arrangements in the state government.

Sources say the party is considering appointing two deputy chief ministers if Kumar moves to the Rajya Sabha.

Among the names being discussed is Nishant Kumar, a Kurmi leader and the chief minister’s son, though there is also speculation that he could be given a larger organisational role within the party. Other potential candidates include Vijay Choudhary, considered close to Kumar, along with Shrawan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary and Jama Khan. Party insiders say deliberations are ongoing and additional names are also being evaluated.

BJP Faces CM Choice if It Takes Top Post

If Kumar shifts to the Rajya Sabha, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to take over as chief minister, given the ruling NDA’s strong mandate in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Several names are already circulating within the party, with caste equations expected to play a key role in the final decision.

Among those being discussed are Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha and Mangal Pandey, who is also the party’s in-charge for West Bengal.

Other possible contenders include Nityanand Rai as an OBC face, as well as MLA Sanjay Chaurasia, state minister Pramod Chandravanshi and Janak Ram. Sources say internal discussions are continuing and additional names may also be under consideration.

‘A Long-Standing Aspiration’

Kumar, who has led Bihar since 2005, said the new government formed in the state would continue to receive his support and guidance.

“For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication,” Kumar said, thanking the people of the state.

Explaining his decision, Kumar said that from the beginning of his parliamentary career, he had hoped to serve in both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

“In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time,” he said.

The veteran leader also assured that his relationship with the people of Bihar would remain unchanged.

“I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance,” he added.

