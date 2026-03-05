Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHoli Horror: Masked Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Throws Acid On Her Partner In UP's Shahjahanpur

Holi Horror: Masked Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Throws Acid On Her Partner In UP's Shahjahanpur

On Holi, Manmohan Pandey allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Aarti, in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and attacked her live-in partner, Brijdeep, with acid.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 01:41 PM (IST)

A Holi morning turned gruesome in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after a man allegedly killed his wife and attacked her live-in partner with acid inside a house in the Balaji Nagar colony of the city’s Chowk Kotwali area.

Police said the accused, identified as Manmohan Pandey, arrived at the residence wearing a mask and allegedly carried out the attack early on Wednesday morning. The victim, 31-year-old Aarti, was living with her partner Brijdeep when the incident took place.

Masked Attacker Enters House

According to Brijdeep’s complaint, the couple had been planning to marry soon, a decision that reportedly angered Aarti’s husband.

On Wednesday around 6 am, the accused allegedly knocked on the door of the house where Aarti and Brijdeep were staying. When Brijdeep opened the gate, Pandey allegedly forced his way inside.

Brijdeep said the attacker first threw gulal and then took out a bottle of acid from his pocket, splashing it at him, according to local media report.

Wife Attacked With Sharp Weapon

As Brijdeep screamed in pain, Aarti rushed outside after hearing the commotion. In an attempt to stop the attacker, she reportedly struck him with a brick.

However, the accused allegedly chased her and slit her throat with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot, reported Amar Ujala.

Brijdeep told police the attacker appeared fully prepared for the assault and had worn gloves to protect his hands while throwing acid.

Attacker Also Injured in Counterattack

Despite suffering burns from the acid, Brijdeep fought back and attacked the accused, leaving him seriously injured as well.

He later sat outside the house trying to stop the bleeding from Aarti’s neck before going inside to retrieve his phone and alert police and family members.

Officers soon arrived at the scene and rushed the injured men to the Government Medical College for treatment.

Marriage Plans Cut Short

Aarti had married Manmohan Pandey nearly 10 years ago, and the couple had a seven-year-old daughter. However, their relationship had deteriorated, and they had been living separately while pursuing divorce proceedings in court.

During that time, Aarti began working as a data-entry operator under Brijdeep, and the two developed a relationship. They had reportedly decided to marry soon.

The violent attack has now left their young daughter without her mother, while police continue to investigate the case based on the complaint filed by Brijdeep.

Related Video

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to this violent incident?

Aarti was reportedly planning to marry Brijdeep, which had angered her husband, Manmohan Pandey. They were also in the process of divorce.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Shahjahanpur News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Holi Horror: Masked Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Throws Acid On Her Partner In UP's Shahjahanpur
Holi Horror: Masked Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Throws Acid On Her Partner In UP
Cities
UP Weather Update: Temperatures Rise Past 30°C After Holi, Heat Likely To Intensify Across State
UP Weather Update: Temperatures Rise Past 30°C After Holi, Heat Likely To Intensify Across State
Cities
Nagpur Horror: Grandmother Throws Boiling Water On 4-Year-Old For Spraying Colour During Holi
Nagpur Horror: Grandmother Throws Boiling Water On 4-Year-Old For Spraying Colour During Holi
Cities
Accident Mars Vijay’s Campaign Stop In Thanjavur; 5 Injured
Accident Mars Vijay’s Campaign Stop In Thanjavur; 5 Injured
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Bihar Power Alert: RJD's Chandrashekhar Alleges BJP Removed Nitish Kumar
Bihar Political Heat: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move, RJD Targets BJP
Bihar Political Exit: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move, JD(U) Workers Show Mixed Emotions
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Announces Plan to Join Rajya Sabha, Sparks Bihar Power Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget