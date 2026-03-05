Holi Horror: Masked Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Throws Acid On Her Partner In UP

A Holi morning turned gruesome in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after a man allegedly killed his wife and attacked her live-in partner with acid inside a house in the Balaji Nagar colony of the city’s Chowk Kotwali area.

Police said the accused, identified as Manmohan Pandey, arrived at the residence wearing a mask and allegedly carried out the attack early on Wednesday morning. The victim, 31-year-old Aarti, was living with her partner Brijdeep when the incident took place.

Masked Attacker Enters House

According to Brijdeep’s complaint, the couple had been planning to marry soon, a decision that reportedly angered Aarti’s husband.

On Wednesday around 6 am, the accused allegedly knocked on the door of the house where Aarti and Brijdeep were staying. When Brijdeep opened the gate, Pandey allegedly forced his way inside.

Brijdeep said the attacker first threw gulal and then took out a bottle of acid from his pocket, splashing it at him, according to local media report.

Wife Attacked With Sharp Weapon

As Brijdeep screamed in pain, Aarti rushed outside after hearing the commotion. In an attempt to stop the attacker, she reportedly struck him with a brick.

However, the accused allegedly chased her and slit her throat with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot, reported Amar Ujala.

Brijdeep told police the attacker appeared fully prepared for the assault and had worn gloves to protect his hands while throwing acid.

Attacker Also Injured in Counterattack

Despite suffering burns from the acid, Brijdeep fought back and attacked the accused, leaving him seriously injured as well.

He later sat outside the house trying to stop the bleeding from Aarti’s neck before going inside to retrieve his phone and alert police and family members.

Officers soon arrived at the scene and rushed the injured men to the Government Medical College for treatment.

Marriage Plans Cut Short

Aarti had married Manmohan Pandey nearly 10 years ago, and the couple had a seven-year-old daughter. However, their relationship had deteriorated, and they had been living separately while pursuing divorce proceedings in court.

During that time, Aarti began working as a data-entry operator under Brijdeep, and the two developed a relationship. They had reportedly decided to marry soon.

The violent attack has now left their young daughter without her mother, while police continue to investigate the case based on the complaint filed by Brijdeep.