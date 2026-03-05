'Shed Trump's Blood': Iran Ayatollah Targets Israel, US President In Rare Televised Message

Iranian state television on Thursday aired a message from a senior cleric calling for the “shedding” of blood from Israelis and US President Donald Trump.

The statement came from Abdollah Javadi Amoli and marked one of the few public clerical remarks emerging from Iran as the country faces a joint airstrike campaign by Israel and the United States.

Cleric Calls for Unity During Conflict

In the televised message, the ayatollah urged Iranians to maintain unity during what he described as a critical moment for the country.

“We are now on the verge of a great test, and we must be careful to fully preserve this unity, to fully preserve this alliance,” he said in the statement.

He then called for “the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump’s blood.”

“The Imam of the time says, ‘Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders,’” the cleric added.

Rare Call for Violence

An ayatollah is among the highest ranks within the clergy of Shia Islam, and Iran is home to dozens of such senior religious figures.

The remarks broadcast on state television were notable because direct calls for violence from clerics of that rank are relatively rare.