Accident Mars Vijay’s Campaign Stop In Thanjavur; 5 Injured

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed supporters in Thanjavur on Wednesday (March 4) as part of his campaign. According to PTI, five of his fans sustained injuries when their vehicles collided while following his convoy.

Police said a large number of supporters trailed Vijay’s vehicle from Tiruchirappalli airport to the TVK meeting venue at Ayyasamipatti in Sengipatti village. As his vehicle approached the venue, three students riding separate motorcycles crashed into one another after their bikes surged forward. One of them suffered grievous injuries, police said.

In a separate incident, two other persons were injured while returning from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting. All the injured have been admitted to a private hospital, police added.

Vijay’s Appeal To Voters

At the rally, Vijay addressed party functionaries and urged the people of Tamil Nadu to give him an opportunity in the forthcoming elections.

"It may seem an ordinary election for others, but for me and the people loving me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion," he said.

He asserted that politics was not about "collection" but about working for the people, adding that a service motive had prompted his entry into public life.

The TVK chief announced several poll assurances for farmers, including a complete waiver of loans for those owning up to five acres of land and support for the education expenses of farmers’ children. He also promised measures for fishermen’s safety and transparent, corruption-free governance.

Karur Rally Tragedy Recalled

The Thanjavur incident follows last year’s tragedy at Vijay’s rally in Karur in September. The episode, described by district authorities as a “stampede-like crush”, occurred at Velusamypuram on the Karur–Erode highway during his ‘Velicham Veliyeru’ (“Let There Be Light”) campaign meeting.

Vijay was addressing the gathering when chaos erupted around 7.45 pm as sections of the crowd surged towards the stage barricades. Several attendees reportedly fainted in the crush.

The incident resulted in 41 deaths and injuries to around 100 others.