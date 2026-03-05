T20 World Cup Final 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Live Telecast And Live Streaming In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The pinnacle of international cricket has arrived. After a month of thrilling competition, the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has reached its grand finale. With New Zealand already securing their spot following a historic dismantling of South Africa, the eyes of the world now turn to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the ultimate title clash. Whether it is defense by India or a dominant return to glory for England, Sunday’s final is set to be the most-watched T20 event in history.

When is the T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

The T20 World Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2026. The match will take place at the world’s largest cricket venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Match Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT)

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT)

Where to Watch T20 World Cup Final: TV Channel and Live Stream

For fans in India and the United Kingdom, multiple platforms will provide comprehensive coverage of the championship match.

In India:

TV Broadcast: The final will be aired live on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. Mobile users can enjoy the high-definition stream on the go.

In the United Kingdom:

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket will begin their build-up from 1:00 PM GMT.

Live Streaming: The final will be available for digital streaming via Now TV and the Sky Go app.

Semi-Final Recap

The 2026 edition has been defined by the dominance of the "Black Caps" and the resilience of the English side.

Semi-Final 1: New Zealand produced a "walloping" against South Africa, chasing the target in just 12.5 overs to become the first finalists.

Semi-Final 2 (Yet To Begin): India vs. England (Thursday, March 5). England captain Harry Brook has credited his team’s unbeaten Super 8s run for their momentum, while India looks to utilize the home-ground advantage at Wankhede to set up an Ahmedabad showdown.