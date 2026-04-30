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HomeCitiesDelhi: Three Children Drown In Dwarka Golf Course Pond

Delhi: Three Children Drown In Dwarka Golf Course Pond

Fire brigade personnel and other agencies were also deployed, and a rescue operation was launched.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 02:47 PM (IST)

A tragic incident was reported from Delhi’s Dwarka area, where three children lost their lives after drowning in a pond located inside a golf course. The fire department received a call about the incident at around 7:08 am on Thursday, following which emergency teams rushed to the spot.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-23 police station reached the location along with a team. Fire brigade personnel and other agencies were also deployed, and a rescue operation was launched. The children were pulled out of the pond, but they had already died by the time they were rescued.

Also Read: Two Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge, Catches Fire In Himachal Pradesh: VIDEO

Kids Were Aged Between 8 And 10

According to officials, the children are believed to be between 8 and 10 years old. Their clothes were found near the edge of the pond, leading to suspicion that they may have entered the water to bathe and accidentally drowned.

So far, the identities of the children have not been established. Police said no missing complaints matching their description have been reported yet. Efforts are underway to identify the victims and locate their families.

Also Read: Pune: Violence Erupts At Mehendi Ceremony, Youths Assaulted And Rs 5 Lakh Gold Chain Snatched

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team is also present at the site, collecting samples and examining the circumstances that led to the incident. Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
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