Rajasthan BJP Burns Rahul Gandhi’s Effigy Over ‘Traitors’ Remark Against PM Modi

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP on Thursday burnt an effigy of Rahul Gandhi and raised slogans against him as they protested against the Congress leader's "traitors" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the protest outside the BJP's state headquarters here, party unit chief Madan Rathore said there was widespread anger among the public against Gandhi for his remarks.

Addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on Wednesday, Gandhi had said that PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS were "traitors" who were "attacking the Constitution" every day and had sold the country's interests to select industrialists.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Rathore said, "The prime minister has devoted his life to the service of the nation. Soon after performing the last rites of his mother, he resumed work for the country's development." Using words like "traitor" for a leader whose family comprises 140 crore Indians was inappropriate and it hurt public sentiments, the BJP leader said.

"People are naturally angry over such remarks. Merely burning effigies and raising slogans is not enough. Our workers will go door to door and launch a public awareness campaign," he said.

Rathore said party workers would appeal to the public to boycott those making such objectionable remarks as such people were not fit for politics.

"There can be political opposition, but the use of such derogatory and low-level language will not be tolerated by the country," he said.

The BJP leader also accused the opposition of only criticising the government instead of cooperating during difficult times. He accused the opposition of trying to create anarchy.

"The present role of the opposition is condemnable. Those lowering the standards of politics should face social boycott," Rathore said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)