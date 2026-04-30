Two Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge, Catches Fire In Himachal Pradesh: VIDEO

Two people lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district after a speeding car veered off the road, plunged into a deep gorge, and burst into flames, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bharwain–Hoshiarpur road, a route known for its sharp bends and steep descent. Initial reports indicate that a loud explosion-like sound, possibly caused by a tyre burst, was heard moments before the crash. Investigators suspect that a tyre failure may have caused the driver to lose control of the Maruti Swift.

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Car flies off hilly road in Himachal after tyre burst, falls into gorge



A speeding car plunged into a deep gorge on the Una highway in Himachal, killing two people. pic.twitter.com/fC1azH7Wc1 — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 30, 2026

Victim's Body Found Outside Car

By the time emergency services reached the spot, the vehicle had been completely engulfed in flames. One victim’s body was found outside the car, while the other was recovered from inside the charred remains.

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CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the car moving at high speed before losing balance near an under-construction site and plunging into the gorge.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The vehicle, bearing registration number PB-10-K-7531, is registered in Ludhiana, Punjab. An Aadhaar card recovered from the scene carries an address from Tajpur Road in Ludhiana, but the identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims had visited the Mata Chintpurni temple and were returning at the time of the accident.