Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTwo Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge, Catches Fire In Himachal Pradesh: VIDEO

Two Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge, Catches Fire In Himachal Pradesh: VIDEO

The vehicle, bearing registration number PB-10-K-7531, is registered in Ludhiana, Punjab.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)

Two people lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district after a speeding car veered off the road, plunged into a deep gorge, and burst into flames, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bharwain–Hoshiarpur road, a route known for its sharp bends and steep descent. Initial reports indicate that a loud explosion-like sound, possibly caused by a tyre burst, was heard moments before the crash. Investigators suspect that a tyre failure may have caused the driver to lose control of the Maruti Swift.

Also Read: Pune: Violence Erupts At Mehendi Ceremony, Youths Assaulted And Rs 5 Lakh Gold Chain Snatched

Victim's Body Found Outside Car

By the time emergency services reached the spot, the vehicle had been completely engulfed in flames. One victim’s body was found outside the car, while the other was recovered from inside the charred remains.

Also Read: Bulandshahr: Man Who Killed Three Friends Over Cake Smearing Shot Dead In Encounter

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the car moving at high speed before losing balance near an under-construction site and plunging into the gorge.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The vehicle, bearing registration number PB-10-K-7531, is registered in Ludhiana, Punjab. An Aadhaar card recovered from the scene carries an address from Tajpur Road in Ludhiana, but the identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims had visited the Mata Chintpurni temple and were returning at the time of the accident.

Before You Go

Defense Watch: USS Gerald Ford Returns After 300 Days, Signals Shift in US Naval Presence

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video HIMACHAL PRADESH Car Accident Himachal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Two Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge, Catches Fire In Himachal Pradesh: VIDEO
Two Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge, Catches Fire In Himachal Pradesh: VIDEO
Cities
Pune: Violence Erupts At Mehendi Ceremony, Youths Assaulted And Rs 5 Lakh Gold Chain Snatched
Pune: Violence Erupts At Mehendi Ceremony, Youths Assaulted And Rs 5 Lakh Gold Chain Snatched
Cities
No Scientific Proof Of Beef? Seizure Illegal, Rules Allahabad HC; Awards Rs 2 Lakh Damages
No Scientific Proof Of Beef? Seizure Illegal, Rules Allahabad HC; Awards Rs 2 Lakh Damages
Cities
Bulandshahr: Man Who Killed Three Friends Over Cake Smearing Shot Dead In Encounter
Bulandshahr: Man Who Killed Three Friends Over Cake Smearing Shot Dead In Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Defense Watch: USS Gerald Ford Returns After 300 Days, Signals Shift in US Naval Presence
GlobalBuzz: Donald Trump Sparks Row by Calling Strait of Hormuz “Strait of Trump” Online
Crime Update: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Global Alert: US Spent Over $25 Billion on Iran Conflict, Pentagon Reveals Major Cost Details
Crime Alert: Rs 50K Reward Gangster Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter After Triple Murder Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict
Opinion
Embed widget