Delhi Heatwave Turns Deadly: Second Heat Stroke Case Reported In RML Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi hospital admits second critical heat stroke patient.

Patient brought unconscious, temperature recorded at 104°F.

Emergency cooling therapy initiated, patient stabilized.

Doctors advise public to stay hydrated, avoid sun.

Delhi’s intense heatwave continues to take a serious toll, with the second heat stroke case now reported at Delhi’s Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

According to hospital sources, a man aged around 50 was brought unconscious to the emergency department by a police PCR team. Doctors recorded his body temperature at a dangerously high 104°F, while his condition was described as extremely critical.

Medical officials said the patient’s Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was only 4/15, prompting doctors to immediately intubate him and place him on ventilator support.

Also Read: 7-Day Heatwave Alert For Delhi-NCR, Temperature Likely To Touch 47°C Today

Emergency Cooling Therapy Initiated

Suspecting severe heat stroke, doctors at the hospital’s emergency and heat stroke unit began immediate ice-cold water therapy. After nearly 15 minutes of active cooling treatment, the patient’s body temperature reportedly dropped to around 100°F.

The patient was later shifted to the medicine department for further treatment under the hospital’s standard heat stroke management protocol.

Doctors Issue Public Advisory

Hospital officials said the patient has shown initial signs of improvement. Meanwhile, doctors have urged people to remain cautious amid the ongoing heatwave by staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and taking necessary precautions during peak afternoon hours.

Also Read: Delhi Power Demand Crosses 8,000MW For First Time This Season Amid Relentless Heatwave