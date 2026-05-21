Kerala College Student Alleges Molestation, Rape Attempt At Bengaluru Party

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student alleges molestation and attempted rape at Bengaluru party.

Accused and associates allegedly threatened and assaulted friends.

Victim and friend fled Bengaluru fearing further threats.

Police register case; investigation into assault continues.

Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old college student has alleged that a man molested and attempted to rape her during a party here, and later he and his associates assaulted her friends and threatened them with dire consequences, police said on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Kerala, was working part-time at a cafe here, they said.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the incident took place on the night of May 11 after she and others finished work and attended a party hosted by the owner of the cafe.

The incident occurred in the Madivala area of the city.

The complainant alleged that when the owner of her cafe, who is also a friend, went out to get some food with another friend, one of the accused, identified as Hainas, who was under the influence of alcohol, behaved inappropriately with her, forcibly dragged her and attempted to rape her.

She further alleged that he held her hands and touched her private parts before two friends intervened and rescued her.

In a video statement, the woman alleged that she repeatedly resisted the accused and clearly told him "no". "He forcibly did sexual activity. He tried to rape me. He literally pulled out all my dresses," she alleged.

She further claimed that when her friends intervened, the accused allegedly turned aggressive and threatened them. "He threatened us with a beer bottle that he would kill all of us if we called anyone for help or informed the police," she alleged in the statement.

According to the FIR, the accused later allegedly threatened the complainant and her associates with a liquor bottle, warning that they would be killed.

The victim further stated that when she and others approached the police station around 12.30 am on May 12 to lodge a complaint, some accused persons again allegedly threatened them outside the station.

The woman also alleged in her video statement that she was not supported during the initial complaint process. "I truly believe that I deserve justice. This is not just a conflict between individuals. This is a case of a girl who was molested and forcefully pushed into sexual activity without her consent," she said.

The FIR also stated that on May 14, an associate of the accused, identified as Suresh along with around nine unidentified persons, allegedly loitered near the complainant's workplace, causing fear.

Subsequently, on May 15, the complainant was informed that Suresh and a group of unidentified persons had allegedly attacked her acquaintances at their residence, causing them severe injuries, it added.

The woman further alleged that because of repeated threats, she and along with a friend, left Bengaluru and returned to Kerala fearing for their safety. "They threatened us so many times. We got afraid and came to Kerala because we thought we would be safer there," she said in the video statement.

One of the victim's friend, who was allegedly assaulted by the associates of the prime accused, said they fear for their lives as Hainas, who deals in real estate, is influential locally.

"He (Hainas) threatened us with dire consequences. We are living in fear. He sent his associates to our homes. They threatened and assaulted us so brutally that we were severely injured. We are living in fear every day. All we need is justice for our friend," he claimed.

Following the victim's complaint, a case was registered against the accused and his associates on May 18 under Sections 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous means/weapons), 62 (attempt to commit rape), 64 (punishment for rape), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)