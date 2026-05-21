Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In PoK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pulwama attack plotter Hamza Burhan killed by assailants.

Burhan, alias Arjumand Gulzar Dar, was Al Badr commander.

He was declared a terrorist by India in 2022.

Hamza Burhan, a terrorist believed to be linked to the February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack, has been shot dead in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to sources, Hamza Burhan was targeted by unidentified assailants in Muzaffarabad and died on the spot.

He was reportedly associated with a Pakistan-based terrorist network and was believed to have played a key role in the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred.

Pulwama Attack Had Shaken The Nation

The Pulwama terror attack took place on February 14, 2019, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack targeting a convoy. Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident triggered nationwide outrage, following which India carried out the Balakot airstrike targeting terrorist hideouts.

Security Tightened In Muzaffarabad

Sources said Hamza Burhan had long been on the radar of security agencies.

His killing comes amid a series of mysterious attacks on individuals linked to terrorist organisations and radical networks in Pakistan. In recent years, several terrorists have reportedly either died in gang wars or been targeted by unidentified assailants.

Following the incident in Muzaffarabad, security has been intensified in the area. However, there is no official information yet regarding the identity of the attackers or the motive behind the killing.

Hamza Burhan Was Also Known As Arjumand Gulzar Dar

The full name of Al Badr terrorist Hamza Burhan was Arjumand Gulzar Dar. He was also known by the alias “Doctor”.

According to the details available, he was the mastermind behind the 2020 grenade attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

At the time, Hamza Burhan was posted as the Principal of the Abbas Institute of Medical Science in Muzaffarabad.

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In 2022, the Indian government declared Arjumand Gulzar Dar, alias Hamza Burhan, a terrorist under the UAPA.

He had reportedly been living in Pakistan since 2015. Apart from serving as an Al Badr commander, he was also involved in recruiting terrorists.

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