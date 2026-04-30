Pune: Violence Erupts At Mehendi Ceremony, Youths Assaulted And Rs 5 Lakh Gold Chain Snatched

Pune News: Chaos broke out during a wedding mehendi function in Pune’s Sangamwadi area, where two young men were brutally assaulted amid music and dancing. The attackers allegedly threatened them with a sharp weapon and snatched a gold chain worth around Rs 5 lakh.

A complaint has been filed by Nandu Arjun Kachi at the Lakshminagar Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police have arrested five accused -- Santosh Kachi (45), Yash Kachi (20), both residents of Mamtanagar, Sangvi; Datta Raghunath Chavan (37) from Warje; Sushil Suryakant Sarvagod (43) from Patil Estate, Sangamwadi; and Yash Deepak Sawant (23) from Old Sangvi.

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The incident took place around 10 pm on April 27. The complainant, Nandu Kachi, runs a paan shop. A relative’s wedding was scheduled in Peth on April 28, but due to space constraints, the mehendi function was being held at a residence in Sangamwadi.

Chaos At Mehendi

According to the complaint, Nandu Kachi attended the function with his friend Gopinath. While people were dancing to music, Santosh Kachi arrived in a car and joined briefly. Soon after, he allegedly began abusing Nandu without provocation, grabbed his shirt, pushed him, and issued a death threat, saying he would shoot him.

He then called his son Yash Kachi and other associates to the spot. Together, they allegedly assaulted Nandu Kachi and his friend. During the attack, Santosh reportedly brandished a sickle, causing panic among guests. Taking advantage of the chaos, he allegedly snatched a gold chain weighing about 5 tolas from Nandu’s neck.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

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