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HomeCitiesTamil Anthem Row Erupts Again At TN Cabinet Swearing-In As Left Parties Object To Song Order

Tamil Anthem Row Erupts Again At TN Cabinet Swearing-In As Left Parties Object To Song Order

A controversy erupted because the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung last, after Vande Mataram and the national anthem, during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:06 PM (IST)

Chennai, May 21 (PTI) A fresh political controversy erupted on Thursday when the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (Tamil invocation song) was rendered last in the sequence of songs recited during the swearing-in of the newly inducted Tamil Nadu ministers at the Lok Bhavan here on Thursday.

The Left parties took exception to the Tamil anthem being sung after Vande Mataram and the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony held in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to mark his maiden cabinet expansion. As many as 21 TVK MLAs and two Congress legislators were inducted in the Cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the 23 newly inducted ministers.

A similar row had surfaced when the Tamil anthem that is always sung at the commencement of state government functions was recited third after Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana, when Vijay was sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 10.

Stating that Tamil Nadu Governor should prioritise the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian emphasised that the sentiments of the Tamil people also should be taken into due consideration.

"We reiterate that the Governor should pay more attention to prioritising the Tamil Anthem. We respect India's national song and national anthem. But we reiterate that the Governor should give priority to the Tamil anthem," Veerapandian told reporters here.

He clarified that his party was not against the Indian national song or anthem but wanted the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu to be accorded the priority at government events.

CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam said when the issue of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu being sung last was taken up with the Chief Minister, the latter had clarified that Vande Mataram would be rendered first in all the events participated by the Governor. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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