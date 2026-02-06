Delhi Government Moves To Create Unified Transport Authority; Draft Bill In The Works

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi Government has begun drafting legislation to create the Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA) and a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund, in a move aimed at fixing long-standing coordination gaps in the capital’s transport system. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set up a high-level task force to prepare the draft Bill, as authorities look to bring metro, buses and regional rail under a single planning framework amid mounting pressure from congestion, pollution and rising commuter demand.

Task Force Set Up

Officials said the task force, chaired by the Chief Secretary, includes senior representatives from transport, urban development, finance, public works and police departments, along with agencies such as the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi Transport Corporation. Rail and NCR transport bodies will also be involved, with scope to co-opt external urban mobility experts.

The panel has been asked to finalise DUMTA’s structure, consult stakeholders and assist in drafting the legislation. It will also define the authority’s vision and goals, prepare a transport investment programme and improve coordination between agencies operating across Delhi and the NCR.

Push For Integrated Planning

The proposed authority follows the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority model under India’s National Urban Transport Policy, which recommends a single institutional framework for major cities. In Delhi, DUMTA is expected to oversee strategic mobility planning, integrate metro, bus and regional rail services, strengthen last-mile connectivity and reduce overlapping jurisdictions.

Urban planners have long flagged the lack of coordination between Delhi’s transport bodies, often leading to inefficient route planning and infrastructure delays. With vehicle emissions a key contributor to air pollution, officials say the focus will be on boosting public transport usage and easing pressure on roads.

A dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund is also planned to support long-term projects.

The initiative marks a significant shift in urban transport governance in New Delhi. The task force is expected to submit its recommendations soon, after which the government will move towards formally introducing the DUMTA Bill.