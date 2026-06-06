Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLalu Prasad, Rabri Devi Reject New Security Cover After Govt Withdraws Z-Plus

Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi Reject New Security Cover After Govt Withdraws Z-Plus

The RJD has alleged political vendetta behind the move, while the state government says the changes followed a routine security review.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lalu, Rabri Devi rejected revised security, sent personnel back.
  • Tejashwi Yadav also returned Y-category security cover in protest.
  • RJD alleges political motive; government cites VIP security review.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi have rejected the revised security arrangements provided by the Bihar government after their Z-plus category security cover was withdrawn following a review of VIP protection in the state.

The veteran leaders sent back the newly deployed security personnel on Saturday morning after the state government replaced their earlier security arrangement with a reduced cover provided by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

The move has triggered a fresh political controversy in Bihar, with the RJD alleging that the decision was motivated by political considerations and intended to target the Yadav family.

Security Personnel Sent Back From Residence

The revised security arrangement had included two to eight house guards from the BSAP, two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, along with a pilot vehicle and a bulletproof car.

However, the security staff deployed outside the family's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna were asked to leave.

Visuals from the residence showed several RJD workers stationed outside the premises, with some seen carrying sticks as they stood guard.

ALSO READ | Khan Sir Surrenders At Patna Civil Court After Facing FIR Over Attack On His Coaching Centre

Tejashwi Also Returns Security Cover

The controversy widened after Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also sent back the Y-category security cover assigned to him.

The withdrawal of security protection has become a major political flashpoint ahead of key political engagements in the state.

The Y-category security cover earlier provided to Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has also been withdrawn.

Rohini Acharya Alleges Political Motive

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's daughter, Rohini Acharya, strongly criticised the government's decision and accused it of being driven by malicious intent.

In a post on X, she claimed the reduction in security was aimed at causing harm to her parents and other members of the family.

"Given that there is no point in retaining a mere facade of security after such a reduction, Rabri Devi ji has decided to send the security personnel back from her official residence," Acharya wrote.

Appeal to Party Workers

In a separate social media post, Acharya called on RJD supporters to gather outside the family's residence.

She said party workers should send a "direct, clear, and stern message" that they remain the "true protectors and shield" of the Yadav family.

Claiming that Bihar's first woman chief minister and her family were being subjected to harassment, Acharya asserted that the people of Bihar would respond to what she described as politically motivated actions.

ALSO READ | MP Man Killed In Iran Strike Was Returning Home For Niece’s Wedding

More Leaders May Follow Suit

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said the party views the security downgrade as unfair and politically driven.

He indicated that additional party leaders could also return their security cover in protest against the government's decision.

The Bihar government has maintained that the changes were part of a review of security arrangements provided to VIPs in the state, but the issue has quickly escalated into a political confrontation between the ruling establishment and the opposition RJD.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Delhi Police Arrest Two Sharp Shooters of Himanshu Bhau Gang, Weapons Recovered

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi send back their security personnel?

They rejected the revised security arrangements provided by the Bihar government after their Z-plus category security cover was withdrawn. Rabri Devi decided to send the personnel back, viewing the reduced security as a mere facade.

What was the previous security cover for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi?

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi previously had Z-plus category security cover. This arrangement was withdrawn following a review of VIP protection in the state.

Who else from the Yadav family had their security cover affected?

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav sent back his Y-category security cover. The Y-category security cover for Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, was also withdrawn.

What is the RJD's stance on the security changes?

The RJD alleges the decision was motivated by political considerations and intended to target the Yadav family. They view the security downgrade as unfair and politically driven.

What reason did the Bihar government give for the security changes?

The Bihar government has maintained that the changes were part of a review of security arrangements provided to VIPs in the state.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rabri Devi Bihar News Lalu Prasad Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi Reject New Security Cover After Govt Withdraws Z-Plus
Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi Reject New Security Cover After Govt Withdraws Z-Plus
Cities
Khan Sir Surrenders At Patna Civil Court After Facing FIR Over Attack On His Coaching Centre
Khan Sir Surrenders At Patna Civil Court After Facing FIR Over Attack On His Coaching Centre
Cities
MP Man Killed In Iran Strike Was Returning Home For Niece’s Wedding
MP Man Killed In Iran Strike Was Returning Home For Niece’s Wedding
Cities
Delhi Hotel Fire: Cook Arrested As Probe Deepens Into Blaze That Killed 21 In Malviya Nagar
Delhi Hotel Fire: Cook Arrested As Probe Deepens Into Blaze That Killed 21 In Malviya Nagar
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Delhi Police Arrest Two Sharp Shooters of Himanshu Bhau Gang, Weapons Recovered
BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav Returns Security Cover After Lalu–Rabri, RJD Protest Escalates in Bihar
BREAKING: Samastipur Clash Over Shop Dispute Turns Violent, Stone Pelting and Firing Reported
BREAKING: Delhi Fire Tragedy Probe Deepens, Another Accused ‘Negi’ Arrested by Police
BREAKING: Kuwait Sirens Trigger Panic as US-Iran Tensions Escalate Across Gulf Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget