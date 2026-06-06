Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi Reject New Security Cover After Govt Withdraws Z-Plus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalu, Rabri Devi rejected revised security, sent personnel back.

Tejashwi Yadav also returned Y-category security cover in protest.

RJD alleges political motive; government cites VIP security review.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi have rejected the revised security arrangements provided by the Bihar government after their Z-plus category security cover was withdrawn following a review of VIP protection in the state.

The veteran leaders sent back the newly deployed security personnel on Saturday morning after the state government replaced their earlier security arrangement with a reduced cover provided by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

The move has triggered a fresh political controversy in Bihar, with the RJD alleging that the decision was motivated by political considerations and intended to target the Yadav family.

Security Personnel Sent Back From Residence

The revised security arrangement had included two to eight house guards from the BSAP, two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, along with a pilot vehicle and a bulletproof car.

However, the security staff deployed outside the family's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna were asked to leave.

Visuals from the residence showed several RJD workers stationed outside the premises, with some seen carrying sticks as they stood guard.

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Tejashwi Also Returns Security Cover

The controversy widened after Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also sent back the Y-category security cover assigned to him.

The withdrawal of security protection has become a major political flashpoint ahead of key political engagements in the state.

The Y-category security cover earlier provided to Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has also been withdrawn.

Rohini Acharya Alleges Political Motive

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's daughter, Rohini Acharya, strongly criticised the government's decision and accused it of being driven by malicious intent.

In a post on X, she claimed the reduction in security was aimed at causing harm to her parents and other members of the family.

"Given that there is no point in retaining a mere facade of security after such a reduction, Rabri Devi ji has decided to send the security personnel back from her official residence," Acharya wrote.

Appeal to Party Workers

In a separate social media post, Acharya called on RJD supporters to gather outside the family's residence.

She said party workers should send a "direct, clear, and stern message" that they remain the "true protectors and shield" of the Yadav family.

Claiming that Bihar's first woman chief minister and her family were being subjected to harassment, Acharya asserted that the people of Bihar would respond to what she described as politically motivated actions.

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More Leaders May Follow Suit

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said the party views the security downgrade as unfair and politically driven.

He indicated that additional party leaders could also return their security cover in protest against the government's decision.

The Bihar government has maintained that the changes were part of a review of security arrangements provided to VIPs in the state, but the issue has quickly escalated into a political confrontation between the ruling establishment and the opposition RJD.