HomeEducationDelhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Urges Students To Treat Exams As Learning At 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026'

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Urges Students To Treat Exams As Learning At 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026'

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood urges students to face exams confidently, focus on balance, self-belief and overall growth beyond marks.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 03:00 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday encouraged students to face examinations with confidence and balance, saying that marksheets do not define a person's identity and that mindset and self-belief were the real strengths.

Interacting with students at CM Shri School in Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, under the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' programme, Sood said exams should be approached as a learning experience rather than a source of fear.

The minister watched the live interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students and said the initiative aimed to shift focus from marks to mental well-being and confidence.

Urging students to remain focused on their goals, Sood said consistent effort and effective time management were essential for success. He also advised them to maintain a healthy balance between studies, sports and other activities for overall development.

Addressing exam-related stress, he said a certain amount of pressure was natural but should not lead to self-doubt. "Real confidence comes from believing in yourself and understanding subjects deeply," he said.

Sood suggested that students make daily to-do lists to use their time productively, calling it a habit that would help them beyond academics.

He said examinations should not be viewed as the final measure of life, adding that Prime Minister Modi had been working to change the long-standing mindset that success in board exams alone determined one's future.

While acknowledging the importance of good marks, the minister said employers often valued confidence, thinking skills and subject clarity more than academic scores.

Sood also said it was neither possible nor necessary for every student to enter IITs or medical colleges, stressing that the country needed diverse talents, including writers, artists, scientists and innovators.

He urged students to avoid social media pressure and unhealthy comparisons, and assured them that genuine talent could succeed in any field.

Concluding the programme, Sood extended best wishes to students for their examinations on behalf of the Delhi government and the chief minister.

Published at : 06 Feb 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Education News Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 PPC 2026 Board Exam 2026
