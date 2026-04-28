Crackdown On Illegal Meat Shops In Ayodhya, Several Outlets Shut Down

Authorities in Ayodhya have launched a strict drive against illegal meat vendors, intensifying enforcement across the city. A joint team of the municipal corporation and the food safety department carried out raids in multiple areas, taking action against shops violating rules. The crackdown has triggered panic among unlicensed vendors.

According to officials, the operation focused on key routes such as Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg, Ram Path, and Dharampath, where extensive inspections were conducted. As news of the raids spread, several illegal vendors reportedly shut their shops and fled to avoid action.

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Meat Shops Operated Without Licenses

During inspections, authorities found serious irregularities, particularly in areas like Sahadatganj and Makbara. Many meat shops were operating without valid licenses, while hygiene standards and meat quality were found to be substandard in several cases.

Following the inspections, officials ordered the immediate closure of multiple shops -- four in the Makbara area and two in Sahadatganj. Authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that action against illegal meat shops and non-compliant poultry units will continue in the coming days.

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Officials also noted that such measures are part of ongoing efforts to maintain the sanctity of the city. Earlier, restrictions had already been imposed on the sale and home delivery of non-vegetarian food within a 15-kilometre radius of the Ram Temple area.

The administration’s move has sent a strong message to violators, with further inspections and enforcement drives expected to continue.