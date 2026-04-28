Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traffic advisory issued for West Bengal Assembly elections and counting.

Goods vehicles restricted; key routes regulated on polling days.

Diversions and no-entry zones implemented around sensitive areas.

Parking curbs enforced near polling and counting centers.

West Bengal Elections: Kolkata Police have announced a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections and subsequent counting day, detailing road restrictions, diversions and parking curbs to ensure public safety and smooth movement across the city.

The guidelines will be enforced on April 28 (distribution day), April 29 (polling day), and May 4 (counting day), with restrictions in place daily from 5 am to 10 pm. Authorities said the measures are aimed at preventing congestion and maintaining security during the high-stakes electoral process.

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Goods Vehicles Restricted, Key Routes to Be Regulated

As per the notification issued by the Police Commissioner, the movement of goods vehicles, except those linked to election duties, will be strictly restricted within city limits during the specified hours on polling and counting days.

Traffic flow across several key stretches will also be regulated. Certain roads will be converted into one-way routes, while others may see diversions or temporary ‘no entry’ restrictions depending on the situation on the ground.

Areas around Acropolis Mall, Gitanjali Stadium, Rajdanga Main Road, and the R.B. Connector will face significant restrictions. Entry will be limited in multiple stretches, with only election-related and authorised vehicles permitted in certain zones.

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Diversions, No-Entry Zones and Parking Curbs Announced

Several major intersections, including Judges Court Road, Alipore Road, Hazra Crossing, and Strand Road, will witness diversions or closures at different times. Traffic police may also shut roads such as Lord Sinha Road and Esplanade Row (West) if required.

On counting day, additional restrictions will be enforced around key corridors like D.H. Road, Raja S.C. Mallick Road, and J.L. Nehru Road, with selective vehicle movement and diversions planned to manage increased traffic pressure.

Parking restrictions will also be strictly implemented. Vehicles, except those on election duty, will not be allowed to park near key locations, including counting centres, major roads, and areas around polling infrastructure.

Authorities have further stated that no vehicles, apart from those connected to election work, will be allowed to park near counting centres on May 4.

The police clarified that these measures will operate alongside existing traffic rules and may be adjusted in real time based on ground conditions.