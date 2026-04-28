The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, reached 42.3°C. The Ridge station recorded an even higher 43.8°C.
Delhi Temperatures To Drop This Week After Touching 43°C
The Ridge station in north Delhi recorded an even higher 43.8°C, exceeding the average by more than 4°C.
- Delhi recorded intense heat, exceeding seasonal average significantly.
- Dust storm with strong winds hit Delhi in the evening.
- Temperatures expected to drop midweek with chances of drizzle.
- Pre-monsoon activity predicted to bring relief from heat.
Weather: Delhi witnessed intense heat on Monday, with temperatures rising several degrees above the seasonal average across multiple weather stations. However, the India Meteorological Department did not officially declare a heatwave, even as conditions remained uncomfortable for residents.
At Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, the maximum temperature reached 42.3°C, around 3°C higher than normal. The Ridge station in north Delhi recorded an even higher 43.8°C, exceeding the average by more than 4°C. Despite these elevated readings, the criteria required for a formal heatwave declaration were not fully met.
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Dust Storm Sweeps Parts Of Delhi
The scorching conditions were followed by a sudden shift in the evening, when a dust storm swept through parts of the capital between 8 pm and 9 pm. Earlier, the weather office had issued an alert warning of strong winds and possible light rain. Wind speeds touched up to 61 km/h in some areas, although no rainfall was recorded by late night.
According to the weather department, a slight change in conditions is expected from Tuesday onward. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with chances of light drizzle in isolated areas. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday, when brief spells of rain and gusty winds could bring temperatures below 40°C.
Temperatures To Drop Midweek
Officials said this cooling trend may continue for a few days, with daytime temperatures expected to hover between 39°C and 41°C. A more noticeable drop is likely by midweek, offering some relief from the ongoing heat.
Experts attribute the expected weather change to a cyclonic circulation over parts of Pakistan and northwest Rajasthan, along with moisture from the Arabian Sea. These factors could trigger pre-monsoon activity, helping bring temperatures closer to normal levels in the coming days.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the maximum temperature recorded in Delhi on Monday?
Was a heatwave officially declared in Delhi on Monday?
No, a heatwave was not officially declared by the India Meteorological Department, even though temperatures were several degrees above average.
What weather event occurred in Delhi on Monday evening?
A dust storm swept through parts of Delhi between 8 pm and 9 pm, with wind speeds reaching up to 61 km/h in some areas.
What weather changes are expected in Delhi from Tuesday onwards?
Partly cloudy skies are expected, with chances of light drizzle in isolated areas. A yellow alert is issued for Wednesday with potential rain and gusty winds.
What is causing the expected weather change in Delhi?
A cyclonic circulation over Pakistan and Rajasthan, along with moisture from the Arabian Sea, are expected to trigger pre-monsoon activity and bring temperatures down.