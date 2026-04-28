Delhi Temperatures To Drop This Week After Touching 43°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi recorded intense heat, exceeding seasonal average significantly.

Dust storm with strong winds hit Delhi in the evening.

Temperatures expected to drop midweek with chances of drizzle.

Pre-monsoon activity predicted to bring relief from heat.

Weather: Delhi witnessed intense heat on Monday, with temperatures rising several degrees above the seasonal average across multiple weather stations. However, the India Meteorological Department did not officially declare a heatwave, even as conditions remained uncomfortable for residents.

At Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, the maximum temperature reached 42.3°C, around 3°C higher than normal. The Ridge station in north Delhi recorded an even higher 43.8°C, exceeding the average by more than 4°C. Despite these elevated readings, the criteria required for a formal heatwave declaration were not fully met.

Also Read: Blast Rocks Railway Track In Patiala; Unidentified Body Found Near Site

Dust Storm Sweeps Parts Of Delhi

The scorching conditions were followed by a sudden shift in the evening, when a dust storm swept through parts of the capital between 8 pm and 9 pm. Earlier, the weather office had issued an alert warning of strong winds and possible light rain. Wind speeds touched up to 61 km/h in some areas, although no rainfall was recorded by late night.

According to the weather department, a slight change in conditions is expected from Tuesday onward. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with chances of light drizzle in isolated areas. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday, when brief spells of rain and gusty winds could bring temperatures below 40°C.

Temperatures To Drop Midweek

Officials said this cooling trend may continue for a few days, with daytime temperatures expected to hover between 39°C and 41°C. A more noticeable drop is likely by midweek, offering some relief from the ongoing heat.

Experts attribute the expected weather change to a cyclonic circulation over parts of Pakistan and northwest Rajasthan, along with moisture from the Arabian Sea. These factors could trigger pre-monsoon activity, helping bring temperatures closer to normal levels in the coming days.