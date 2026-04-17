EPFO Form 121 Explained: File It Or Skip It? Here's How It Impacts Your TDS

EPFO Form 121: A major rule change from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has triggered confusion among EPF subscribers, but the authority has now clarified exactly who needs to submit the new Form 121 and when it is required. Starting April 1, EPFO has officially replaced Forms 15G and 15H with a single, standardised Form 121. The move follows updates under the Income Tax Act, 2025, aimed at simplifying tax declarations for individuals.

Earlier, taxpayers below 60 years used Form 15G, while senior citizens relied on Form 15H to declare income below the taxable limit. The introduction of Form 121 removes this age-based distinction, bringing everyone under one unified system. The change is expected to reduce confusion and streamline compliance for EPF withdrawals and other income sources.

What Is Form 121 And Why It Matters For TDS

Form 121 is a self-declaration form that allows individuals to state that their total annual income is below the taxable threshold. By submitting this form, eligible users can avoid TDS deductions on specific income streams.

The form can be submitted to EPFO, banks, or financial institutions where tax deduction at source may apply. For EPF account holders planning withdrawals, understanding Form 121 is now essential to avoid unnecessary tax cuts.

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Who Needs To Submit EPFO Form 121 And Who Can Skip It

EPFO has made it clear that Form 121 is not mandatory for everyone. It is only required for individuals whose income is below the taxable limit or those who want to prevent TDS deductions.

If your income falls within the taxable bracket, you do not need to submit Form 121. This clarification is critical, as many users initially believed the new form was compulsory for all EPF subscribers.

UIN System Introduced For Better Tracking

Each Form 121 submission will now be assigned a Unique Identification Number. This UIN will include details such as the financial year, sequence number, and TAN, making it easier to track and verify submissions.

This system is designed to improve transparency and reduce errors in processing declarations.

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What If You Still Submit Old Forms

EPFO has also addressed transitional concerns. If someone submits Form 15G or 15H after April 1, 2026, the request will not be rejected immediately. Instead, the individual will be asked to submit Form 121 to complete the process.

Digital, Faster, And More User-Friendly Filing

Form 121 comes with several digital upgrades aimed at making the process smoother. Features such as auto-fill details, real-time verification, dropdown options, and backend integrations have been introduced.

These improvements are expected to make filing quicker, reduce manual errors, and enhance the overall user experience for EPF account holders.

With Form 121 now in effect, EPF subscribers should reassess their tax status and ensure they file the correct declaration to avoid unnecessary TDS and stay compliant with the latest rules.